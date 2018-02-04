The Sun News
Latest
4th February 2018 - 150 robbers repent in Jigawa
4th February 2018 - State govts charged to harmonise efforts to check irregular migration, human trafficking
4th February 2018 - 2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures
4th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition no threat to PDP – Secondus
4th February 2018 - Katsina re-run for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency holds Saturday
4th February 2018 - Niger school feeding fraud: Presidency removes top officials
4th February 2018 - You are not God – APC zonal chairman to Obasanjo
4th February 2018 - Famed ‘Blind Prophet’ to Buhari: Contest and be defeated
4th February 2018 - Pat Robertson, CBN founder, recovering from stroke, network says
4th February 2018 - NAFIL establishes tailoring workshop, 11, other businesses
Home / Cover / National / State govts charged to harmonise efforts to check irregular migration, human trafficking

State govts charged to harmonise efforts to check irregular migration, human trafficking

— 4th February 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to end irregular migration and human trafficking in the country, the Federal Government over the weekend, vowed to intensify collaboration with state governments and the international community.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this when he received in audience Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki had met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend, discussing the crisis of human trafficking facing the state and the efforts of the Edo State Government in combating the trend.

Onyeama, in a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, “stressed the need for all state governments to harmonize their efforts to check the trend of irregular migration and human trafficking with Federal Government agencies tasked with such responsibilities.”

Onyeama further urged state governments and international partners engaged in the rehabilitation programs for Libya returnees to key into the various rehabilitation programs by the various federal government agencies tasked with such mandate.

For his part, Obaseki briefed the Minister on Edo State Government’s efforts at rehabilitating returnees from Libya, including medical examinations, debriefings, training in skills acquisition, payment of monthly stipends, among others measures.

Obaseki added that an anti-trafficking task force had also been set up, while a legal framework to expedite the prosecution of human traffickers is underway.

Obaseki informed Onyeama that the state government will continue to roll out training programmes and schemes for the returnees to assist them resettle fully into society.

“He added that the state is working closely with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and some European countries to halt the mass exodus of Edo people to non-existent ‘greener pastures’ outside the shores of the country,” the statement read.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

150 robbers repent in Jigawa

— 4th February 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse No fewer than 150 robbers have made confessional statements to retire from stealing business at Malamawa in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The thieves who specialised in stealing cars, cows, motor bikes from all the nooks and crannies of the country and beyond have made a public confessional statement…

  • State govts charged to harmonise efforts to check irregular migration, human trafficking

    — 4th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja In a bid to end irregular migration and human trafficking in the country, the Federal Government over the weekend, vowed to intensify collaboration with state governments and the international community. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this when he received in audience Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki. Obaseki had met…

  • 2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures

    — 4th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has condemned the poor procurement practices of its ministries, departments and agencies. According to BPP, the  practice has robbed it of vital data which is needed for proper planning and development. Speaking at a Procurement Retreat for Federal Permanent Secretaries held in…

  • Obasanjo’s coalition no threat to PDP – Secondus

    — 4th February 2018

    The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has boasted that the new coalition being championed by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo is no threat to his party. Secondus said PDP will win the 2019 presidential election, saying that the performance of the APC-led administration of President Buhari has been abysmal. He spoke with journalists Sunday afternoon…

  • Katsina re-run for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency holds Saturday

    — 4th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina has fixed February 10 for re-run election for the Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, who spoke with reporters at the weekend said that the election would hold in nine polling units in Mashi and six…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share