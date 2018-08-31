– The Sun News
OYO ADC

State congress tears Oyo ADC apart

— 31st August 2018

Oluseye Oyo, Ibadan

National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been given a 72-hour ultimatum to cancel the state congress of the party held in Oyo State on Tuesday.

The ultimatum was given by the Unity Forum that moved its structures from the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in the state to ADC over yet-to-be-resolved controversies trailing the ward, local government and state congresses of APC.

The forum, led by former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Busari Adebisi, gave the ultimatum at a press conference held at his residence, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Cross River: SDP'll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts

Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and former speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Monsurat Sunmonu, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District; two governorship aspirants on the ADC platform, Kola Balogun and Remi Olaniyan; former caretaker chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government, Wasiu Olatubosun, are some of the staunch members of the group at the press conference attended by thousands of politicians.

The forum accused former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, and former secretary to the state government, Michael Koleosho, of conspiracy and hijacking of ADC and of organising a kangaroo state congress, when the ward and local government congresses held earlier were inconclusive.

Adebisi said: “The ward congress held across Oyo State on Saturday, August 25, 2018, is inconclusive in most of the wards. The local government congress held across Oyo State on Monday, August 27, 2018, where local government executives of the party as well as delegates for the state congress were to be elected remained inconclusive in most local governments across the state. No avenue was given for the resolution of issues emanating from the congress by the party.”

Due to issues arising from the local government congress and non-readiness of huge numbers of local government executives and state delegates, asked who were the fulcrum of those to vote at the state congress, the national headquarters of the party, through the National Chairman, Ralphs Osita, on Monday, as the the conduct of state congress has been postponed until further notice

He added  that the notice of postponement was well circulated among members and delegates for the state congress.

“Till date, no further notice regarding the postponement has been given to the members of the party. On August 28, 2018,

READ ALSO: Scunthorpe signs Chelsea's Ike Ugbo

While alleging that a meeting was held to the exclusion of members of the forum, he said: ‘‘at the purported venue of the meeting, members of old ADC and Unity Forum were not represented.

Adebisi stated that some demands have been sent to the national headquarters of ADC through the congress chairman, Femi Majekodunmi, that “the kangaroo and illegal congress” purportedly carried out should be cancelled, adding that the forum would consider any other option for its members “to realise their political ambition and our numerous supporters yearning for good governance.

“The above conditions must be complied with within 72 hours of the issuance of this communique. What we will do if nothing changed at the expiration of the ultimatum will be decided by our members.

The leadership of the forum would not sit in the room and decide for the group. All of us shall jointly take the decision together when the time comes.”he said.

 

 

