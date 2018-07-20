Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Hunger and starvation are imminent in Jalingo, Taraba State, and its surrounding communities. With cases of Fulani herdsmen sacking communities and maiming farmers, the only future that holds after the present tragedy is hunger. Experts estimate that tones of stored produce have been destroyed in the wake of the exploits of herdsmen on these communities, adding that whatever is left has been grazed by their hungry cows. Investigations reveal that stretches of farms in different Taraba communities are lying abandoned and fallow, even as the rainy season enters its crucial stage. These lands, beautifully dressed with lushes of green vegetation in previous farming seasons, are left uncultivated as bushes. As if it is not bad enough, many farmers in these communities have been dislodged from their homes. They are now lodgers in different Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. Inundated with sad tales of insecurity, blood and deaths occasioned by reoccurring attacks, they are not in hurry to return to their ancestral homes. READ ALSO: Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa

The fate of Mr. Yakubu Bulus is a mirror of the new but trying times. Only a year ago, he was a rich farmer. He had harvested over 500 bags of rice, about 300 bags of maize and over 1000 tubers of yams and lots more from his farms in the last planting season and reserved most of them for the prices to pick. Unfortunately, when herdsmen launched an attack on his community in Lau Local Government, he was one of their prime targets. He was lucky to escape, but he lost his home and stored harvest. He told Daily Sun that he had planned to sell his harvest and consequently purchase some mini tractors and other farm equipment that would that cultivate larger hectares with less stress, but regretted that he would no longer afford those dreams: “I still cannot believe that I lost everything and barely escaped with my life. All my life’s efforts went up in flames in the hands of these heartless people for no just reason.

“Now, after destroying everything we ever worked for, they would not even allow us to go back and pick our pieces together. All they are concerned with is to take over our land by force. My farm has now become their grazing ground.” Bulus is not the only farmer-victim of this brutal fate. Twenty-five-year-old Michael Iliya has the same horrible experience to share. He lost his father, home and all their belongings to the invasion in Lau village a few months ago. He has assumed the position of his father as the new breadwinner to his four siblings at the IDP camp. With tears, he told his pathetic story: “Before they attacked our village, we used to work on our farm and it was our only source of income. We are farmers and that is all we do. Last year, we bought two motorcycles that we gave out for Okada. We wanted to buy some more machines so that we can be raising money to help us work more. Unfortunately, before we could sell them, they came and killed my father and destroyed everything we had.