StarTimes congratulates Nigeria at 57

The Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. Justin Zhang, is congratulating Nigerians in a goodwill message to mark the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary.

A statement signed by the StarTimes CEO, Justin Zhang, stated that Nigeria’s greatness cannot be halted, irrespective of any challenges the country may have.

He noted that the company will continue to align with the vision of the founding fathers, past heroes, statesmen and leaders at all levels on providing the basic necessities to every Nigerian, which, he said, includes affordable entertainment.

He said as Nigeria marches on towards social, economic and technological greatness, StarTimes acknowledges the role technology plays, especially communication technology, in shaping the cultural life of the people.

“While we celebrate with all Nigerians on this special day, we are also proud to note that the Nigerian government, through its investment in communication technologies, has subscribed to the time tested tenets that building social cohesion and trust between the nation and its people remain the veritable anchor for progress and development for all to rely on and be proud as a nation.

“At StarTimes, we understand how important communication is, as a vehicle of cohesion, hence we have developed and deployed cross cultural programmes and projects that cut across social and political barriers at very affordable prices for our subscribers and viewers.”

“As partners with the Federal Government in the ongoing digitalisation process, StarTimes has expanded its presence in Nigeria with the setting up of digital television manufacturing plant in the country thereby driving home its commitments to the project and at the same time give credence to the government’s local contents policy while creating more jobs across the country,” the statement read.

He assured that StarTimes would further deepen its engagement with the people of Nigeria, especially in rural communities as demonstrated by its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative dubbed “Digital Village Project” to Hulumi in Abuja, which witnessed the deployment of satellite television equipment that would broadcast over 400 entertainment programmes to the community.