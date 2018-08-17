I’ve started a jazz revolution in Nigeria – OluJazz

It started from my childhood. I started playing trumpet from the 1990s. I play trumpets, drums, clarinet, flutes and other instruments. I started playing the saxophone in 2003. I had already understood from childhood that I was going to be a saxophonist. But there was no saxophone around then. Those in music shops were very expensive, and I could not afford any. Gracefully to me, I was able to meet people who assisted me. I went to Peter King School of Music in Badagry, Lagos, where I learnt how to play the saxophone. From there, I took it upon myself to practice three hours every day for about six years.

Eventually, I had to travel to Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America, where I studied more about saxophone. I spent two years in the States. I just came back for the massive concert I’m promoting for August 26, at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. It is an event that is featuring more than ten A-list musicians from local and international fronts. We have a world class guitar player, Nigeria born US-based Jazz rhetoric Agboola Shadare. He is the story that invades the US. We also have one of the best producers to come from Nigeria, a jazz pianist and maestro, Wole Oni, who produced for Midnight Crew, TY Bello, and Nigerian-based Lara George. Oni also produced for me, and has been of tremendous support in my career. Others include Evelyn J, a powerful producer, who has also produced for Extreme and Rock Nations.

