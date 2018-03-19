The Sun News
Home / Business / Start paint production plant in your neighbourhood

Start paint production plant in your neighbourhood

— 19th March 2018

 

Charles Nwaoguji

Nigeria has a large and quick fast growing population that often requires new buildings being erected and old ones being renovated. This means that paint products will always be needed and will always be in demand. With the right business plan and execution, you can make millions from paint production business.

However big the initial investment, with good marketing and management, your investment will pay itself off multiple times over.

Business Registration

The first thing you need to do is register your business with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Registration should be done as an Limited Liability Company (LLC). When you have done this, then you are good to go.

Site of the factory

Proximity to the target market is very important because you want to be able to deliver your goods on time. Wherever you choose, be close to your intended customers. Customer satisfaction promotes business.

Size of  the site

This depends on the scale of production you want to venture into. You can produce small, medium or large scale. Your set up could be within your very compound for small scale production.

Raw materials needed for producing paints

There are different types of paints used in Nigeria, some of which are emulsion, gloss, textured and ceiling paints and the basic components are:

•The solvent: Some of the major paints used in Nigeria are either oil based paints which are usually shiny and glossy or water based paints which are not.

•Pigment: This gives the paint its colour, •Additives, •Resins

All the ingredients needed to make paint can be found in the market and all you have to do is buy them mix them into a paste and package. You don’t need any special education to make paint because it is quite a simple process. just ensure you make good quality.

Paint production chemicals

These chemicals can be used to produce the following paints: Emulsion paints, Texcoat paint, Silk paints, Screeding paints, P.O.P. paints, Satin paints, Stucco paints, Road marking paints, Anti-rust paint, Primer undercoat paints, Aluminum paints, Fire retardant paints, Gloss Oil enamel, Mosquitoes Insect repellent paints.

These are the chemical to be used in the production of emulsion paint and others. They are readily available in the market where chemicals are sold. While some like water is naturally available everywhere for free. Here is the list of some of the chemical component.

•Medium industrial paint mix tank

•Titherm (used only for the production of white paint) •Calcium carbonate, •Colourite, •P.V.A, •Formalin, •Nitrosol, •Ammonia, •Hydrosol, •Marble dust, •Acrydext, •Geniple, •K14, •Bama cork

Functions of chemicals

•Water : Water is used to mix all the chemicals together. It must be a hot water. You can use any type of clean and neat water with normal water temperature.

•Titherni:  It is whitening chemical in powdery form. You can always get it where they are selling paint chemical or rather industrial chemical.

•Calcium carbonate : This chemical is also in powdery form. It is packaged in bag and they write CalCo on it.

•Colourite: This is the most important of the entire course. It involves the ability of mixing some colours to get a desired result. It is not difficult at all if you have initiative and artistic eye, •P. V. A

This chemical is very important. I guess you might have seen a situation where after painting a building when you rub your hand on the surface it will be dusting. That is as a result of ill usage of this liquid formed chemical.

Small scale production

To make paint on a small scale, you don’t need a factory, you don’t even electricity, all you need to do is buy the ingredients and mix them. The mixing can be done by hand or you can purchase a portage electric mixer. It is that easy! Total start-up costs could be lower than 200,000 naira. Just make sure that your product is good quality.

Medium Scale

For this type of production. You will need a small factory, equipment such as a mixing tank, sand mill and paint filter machine to produce large volumes of paint in the least amount of time and truck for delivery. You would need a few employees to handle to equipment and deliver the paint. Start –up cost could be between 2 and 10 million.

Large Scale

For large scale production, you will have to purchase an automated paint production plant. It is expensive, but any serious business person will reap massive rewards from his /her investment in no time. The start-up cost for this would be above 15 million naira.

One 20 litre bucket of paint goes for about 14-25,000 naira depending on the brand. If you produce 100 litres per day, that amounts to N70,000 every day.

Marketing

Regardless of the scale of production, you need to develop a good marketing strategy that will bring customers to you and great customer service to keep them with you. You can sell to the paint wholesalers and retailers around you.

