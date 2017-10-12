Star musician, Davido, arrested

By Christopher Oji

Popular musician, David Adekeke, alias Davido, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeke.

Davido was arrested by the Lion Building Police Division and brought to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, who, after interviewing him, ordered that he be taken back to the division for further questioning.

Tagbo was found dead in a Toyota Camry car parked in front of the Lagos Island General Hospital, which is believed to have been dumped by Davido’s staff, Tunde and Agbaje.

The incident went viral on the social media two weeks ago when Tagbo’s girlfriend, Caroline Danjuma, an actress, took to her Instagram page accusing Davido of having a hand in his death. Since then, Davido has come under heavy criticisms over his repeated denial of involvement in the unfortunate incident.

Edgal, while addressing journalist yesterday at Ikeja, said the command decided to invite all parties involved in the matter and requested for the CCTV footage in the hospital, which indicated that Davido has a case to answer.

According to the police boss, those invited for the meeting included Davido and his family, Tagbo’s family, the Area A Commander, and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building Police Station.

He said: “At the meeting, Davido repeatedly denied his involvement in the circumstances that led to the death of Tagbo Umeke. The CCTV camera at Shisha bar on Lagos Island showed the deceased in company with some friends. The CCTV camera also showed Tagbo standing and drinking from the bottle. He was also seen molesting some of his friends. The camera also showed a white Toyota Hilux belonging to Davido being driven away by Davido’s escort driver, Tunde Yusuf and Agbaje Olaojo.

“Police investigation revealed that the deceased was driven in a Toyota Camry with registration number, LSD 378 EL. The Chief Security Officer of the Lagos Island Hospital identified the Hilux as one of the vehicles that accompanied the vehicle the deceased was found in. Based on the recent development, the DPO was asked to invite Davido for another round of questioning. As we speak, he is being questioned by the DPO. I will keep you posted.”

Edgal further stated that the autopsy report conducted on the deceased revealed that he died of suffocation. He said the police were investigating a case of sudden and unnatural death at the Ocean Parade, Banana, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The CP said on October 7, 2017, at about 10pm, a case was reported by the Chief Security Officer of the area to the DPO, Ikoyi that two persons, Ugbemiga Abiodun and Chime Amechina, were found dead inside a white BMW salon car, with registration number KJA 631 AY, at under ground garage at the estate.

“Police operatives raced to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where bodies of the victims were taken for joint medical examination. We are still waiting for the autopsy report,” the police commissioner said.

Further search of the vehicle, he said, revealed that wrapped substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered.

Liquid substance was also observed gushing out from the deceased’s mouths and noses, he revealed.