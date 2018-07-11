The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Standard-bearer, not flag-bearer
11th July 2018 - Police identify corpse of 41-yr-old man in Bauchi
11th July 2018 - 2019: Will Buhari go if he loses?
11th July 2018 - Sit up or be fired, Obuah warns Rivers service providers
11th July 2018 - NDDC: FG, oil firms yet to remit N1.5trn – Ekere
11th July 2018 - The many ‘gates’ of Buhari government (I)
11th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: I didn’t print INEC ballot papers – Eniola Fayose
11th July 2018 - Buhari mourns Amb. Worlu
11th July 2018 - The triumph of Saraki
11th July 2018 - Repositioning Lagos State Pension Commission
Home / Columns / Standard-bearer, not flag-bearer
STANDARD BEARER

Standard-bearer, not flag-bearer

— 11th July 2018

Ebere Wabara

“The party’s flag-bearer (standard-bearer) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State….” (Classic FM 97.3, 11.15 a, m. News, Tuesday, July 10)

“But to put the matter in proper perspective (in proper perspectives or in a proper perspective, depending on contextualization)….”

“MFM GO commissions (inaugurates/auspicates/launches) medical centre, hands over to MTU”

“How local content can solve unemployment problem” (THE BUSINESS REPORT, April 16) ‘Unemployment’ is a problem. So, there is no value padding another ‘problem’!

From Politics & Power of April 16 come the next two infractions: “You may disagree with Obasanjo’s style but all the things he said, are there truths in any of it (them)?”

“Like (As) I said, if we dismiss what he said with a wave of the hand, Nigeria will be undoing itself….”

The next two improprieties are from News around the City of April 25: “2 bag 18 years (years’) imprisonment for pension fraud”

“National Theatre exacting DG, 4 directors charged for (with) taking bribe”

THISDAY Front Page of May 5 contained a self-inflicted grammatical challenge: “He said federal, not state authorities, are (were) holding…in custody….”

From a publication of Wednesday, April 18, comes this error: “…that would enable them (enable them to) appreciate history….” Like ‘able’, ‘enable’ attracts the preposition ‘to’. (Contributed by Dr. Stanley Nduagu, Aba, 08062925996)

Let me reiterate that the focus of this column is formal (modern) Standard British English usage—not traditional or regionalized English, which is usually dialectical with a dozen of applicative circumscription!

“Invitee” is a piece of Americanism that has invaded Nigeria by way of language imperialism. Persistent abuse of a word or phrase does not confer acceptability or correctness on it. Sticklers must cleanse themselves of the juvenile indoctrination that everything in the dictionary is correct. This columnist, without being immodest, has developed the capacity and competency to justifiably question literary status quo and conventions.

Furthermore, this columnist is not interested in colloquial and informal (non-standard) entries, which may exist in ‘Abrahamic’ (ancient) registers, dictionaries and thesauruses! Personally, language currency is the sustainable path to toe—not faddishness, lexical conservatism, conventional wisdom and normative reliance. I have dictionaries, thesauri, English language textbooks and other general interest books which contain grammatical and factual blunders!

For me, these publications are guides which are not inviolable. Even the Bible, thesaurus and Shakespearean materials, as authoritative as they are, still contain lexical, structural and informational contradictions, if not fallacies. The edition of references is also critical because what is right today may be wrong tomorrow, depending on human strides, dynamism and universal language development.

Our familiarisation with dated words or expressions in vogue in our locales should not mislead us into believing that they are sacrosanct and immutable. I welcome more constructive reactions to this and other issues raised here. My position on “invitee” still stands. According to D. W. Williams, past experience should be a guide post, not a hitching post.

Back to our usual business: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently in a dilemma over the inability of five of the eight banks that failed the stress test in the industry in 2009 to get suitable partners.” (NIGERIAN Tribune Front Page, 2 May) By every shred, “is” indicates currency. So, I do not understand this ubiquity in Nigerian newspapers: “is currently”. A rewrite: The CBN is in a dilemma….

“My most embarrasing day” (SUNDAY PUNCH Beauty Corner Headline, May 6) Spellcheck: embarrassing, but harassing

“Exploitation of the underaged” (Sunday Tribune, May 6) Get it right: underage.

“First Bank Nigeria PLC’s result for the period is an attestation of the trend” (Source: as above) Money: attestation to (not of) the trend.

“…there is no doubt that she will be able to steer the ship of the bank without any doubt….” (THISDAY SUNDAY BUSINESS PEOPLE, May 6) Why the overkill of ‘doubt’?

“Let sleeping dog lie!” (Vanguard Headline, April 29) Sweet and Sour: Let sleeping dogs lie.

“This way: More power (not grease) to your elbow. What future for the English language?

“I believe that our politicians ought to have become more mature, and that the maturity would manifest in their conducts (conduct).”

“My mission was to present a review of the book at the occasion.” (THE GUARDIAN, May 4) Return to the source: on the occasion.

The next three blunders are from the Nigerian Tribune of May 4: “They are taken through a two-week orientation seminar on American culture and press at the onset (outset) of the fellowship programme in June.”

“It is sad, very sad that the Nigerian police has never been known to use rubber bullets.” Checking the excesses of security operatives: Nigerian police have (not has).

“The assistance of government is urgently needed in this matter as lack of co-operation by many residents is hampering the activities of vigilante (vigilance) bodies.”

“Similarly, at the advent of any coup in Nigeria, we discover that power in all ramification (ramifications) is taken over by the military.”

“An average number of the Southerners are readily willing even at short notice (a comma) to stab their own brother on (in) the back, if only to have a piece of the national cake.”

“Furthermore, the South seem (seems) to have taken the north for granted for too long.”

THE GUARDIAN of May 3 powered two mistakes: “We must entrench into (in) the statute books provisions for the recovery of stolen loot from outgoing governors, ministers and their proximate beneficiaries….” Is there any loot that is not stolen?

“Apapa gridlock: Nigerian Shippers (Shippers’) Council slams NPA for nightmare”

“Aregbesola tasks civil service on people-oriented society” (South West News, June 25) Would it have been ‘fish-oriented’ society?

“Your unmatched doggedness in galvanising and mobilising stakeholders towards positive causes is a rare asset that will propel our great party to greater heights as we approach the general elections (election) in 2019.” (Full-page congratulatory advertorial signed by Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Governor, Edo State, June 27).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police identify corpse of 41-yr-old man in Bauchi

— 11th July 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The police in Bauchi State have identified the identity of a man whose dead body was found in the state capital. Identified as Mr. Benjamin Sule, 41, the deceased reportedly hailed from Apa Local Government Area of Benue State  and was a former staff of MTN at the Bauchi office. Sule, Daily…

  • OBUAH

    Sit up or be fired, Obuah warns Rivers service providers

    — 11th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has charged service providers with the agency to take their work seriously or have their contracts terminated. Obuah also frowned at the renewed criminal activities of some hoodlums and fraudsters, masquerading themselves as revenue agents of RIWAMA, and…

  • NDDC

    NDDC: FG, oil firms yet to remit N1.5trn – Ekere

    — 11th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has said the Federal Government and oil companies are yet to remit N1.5 trillion due to the commission. Ekere said this, on Tuesday, in Abuja,  when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the total outstanding sum…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti guber: I didn’t print INEC ballot papers – Eniola Fayose

    — 11th July 2018

    … He’s not my relation, says Gov. Fayose A printer, Mr. Eniola Fayose, accused by the police of printing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot papers for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the Ekiti governorship election of July 14, has denied printing ballot paper claiming that what he printed was specimen to educate…

  • WORLU

    Buhari mourns Amb. Worlu

    — 11th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the spouse, family members as well as the government of people of Edo State following the demise of Amb. Queen Worlu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, who died at her post, on Monday, July 9. According to the statement…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share