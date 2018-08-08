Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the siege on the National Assembly by security forces, urging Nigerians to rise against dictatorship of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Wike, yesterday, declared that the assault on the National Assembly by security agencies ordered by the Federal Government, was condemnable and has the capacity to truncate the nation’s democracy.

He said: “All well-meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship. All over the world, this has never happened. Nigerians should not stand aloof and watch what is going on. This will consume so many people if we don’t rise against it.”

Wike also called on National Assembly members to stand firm in defence of the nation’s democracy.

The governor also berated his colleagues who are happy with the anti-democratic plots of the APC Federal Government, saying “those governors who are happy with what is happening today, should know that it will be their turn tomorrow. The same cabal will turn against these governors.

“This is condemnable and unacceptable to us. You must follow set down rules. You cannot talk about fighting corruption and refuse to respect the rule of law,” he said.

Wike further said “I have said it before and I will continue to say it, there is a threat to democracy. When they started with judiciary, I raised the alarm that this thing will happen to all arms of government. Now it has spread to the legislative arm.

“If well-meaning Nigerians don’t speak up, our democracy will be truncated. Just one week ago, they laid siege and locked the Benue State House of Assembly. To the chagrin of Nigerians, they have invaded the beacon of democracy at the federalLevel.”

He stated that the APC Federal Government believes in intimidation and coercion of opponents, rather than applying the principles of democracy.