The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - Stanbic IBTC hosts 4th capacity building series
3rd October 2017 - FBN increases stake in DRC subsidiary
3rd October 2017 - How to join investment Club
3rd October 2017 - How officials invite problems to the nation
3rd October 2017 - Russia 2018: FIFA fines Nigeria $31,000 over pitch invasion
3rd October 2017 - Mikel, 14 others swell Eagles’ camp
3rd October 2017 - Kanu has no clear plan to push for secession -Ikoh
3rd October 2017 - Bayelsa and PDP’s quest for Dickson’s successor
3rd October 2017 - 2019: South East PDP supports zoning of president to North
3rd October 2017 - Abia: Group warns state govt, lawmakers over FG projects
Home / Business / Stanbic IBTC hosts 4th capacity building series

Stanbic IBTC hosts 4th capacity building series

— 3rd October 2017

By Nwadigwe Nitzalk

In line with its promise to help stimulate and grow a strong and viable SMEs sector, Stanbic IBTC Bank has concluded plans to host the fourth edition of its capacity building workshops scheduled to across eight cities in the country.

The bank said the rationale behind its sustaining the capacity building series, stems from its deep understanding of the important role enterprises play in providing linkages to industries, employment generation, and the enthusiastic participation by operators over the last three years since the initiative was inaugurated.

Expanding the scope, reach and impact of the specialised training last year, the bank explained, is to benefit more businesses as part of its contribution to building capacity and deepening knowledge essential to business success and continuity in the sector.

Over the period of one month, starting, the sessions will hold in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Aba, Onitsha and Enugu.

Speaking on modifications made to this year’s series to further drive value, enrich the training as well as the course content, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, of the bank, Mr. Babatunde Macaulay, said the bank has engaged the services of the renowned China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), which offers a range of functional and integrative general management Executive Education programmes.

“CEIBS expertise covers the core areas of international operation, advanced management, corporate governance, general management, strategy and leadership, negotiation and decision-making, innovation, organization and management, marketing, finance and operations management. This year’s workshop is therefore a unique offering by Stanbic IBTC Bank to develop and sharpen participants’ business skills,” Macaulay said.

He said the course content and line up of resource persons, who are experts in manpower development, have been carefully chosen to ensure participants derive maximum benefits from the seminar.

“We have streamlined the seminar course content to include essential topics

such as Book Keeping and Financial Management; Operational Efficiency; Customer Experience and Relationship Management; Digital Marketing; Turning your business into an international brand; and Understanding the Nigerian Business Landscape,” Macaulay said.

Macaulay added that the seminar was conceived to expose business operators to modern and innovative marketing, financial, and management skills that are useful to their business operations and which will help them to attract the necessary funding for growth.

“Our key mandate of financial intermediation ensures that we are mindful of providing the right support and solutions for individuals and businesses to achieve their goals. Stanbic IBTC boasts of highly trained and motivated staff that have expertise in enterprise

financing and support.” He enjoined business operators to take advantage of the seminar to build capacity that can help them manage and grow their businesses successfully. The forum is open to both Stanbic IBTC customers and other interested enterprise operators.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, a full service financial services group with a clear focus on three main business pillars – Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking and Wealth

Management. Standard Bank Group is the largest African bank by assets. It is rooted in Africa with strategic representation in 20 countries on the African continent. Standard Bank has been in operation for over 154 years and is focused on building first-class, on-the-ground

financial services institutions in chosen countries in Africa; and connecting selected emerging markets to Africa by applying sector expertise, particularly in natural resources, power and infrastructure.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stanbic IBTC hosts 4th capacity building series

— 3rd October 2017

By Nwadigwe Nitzalk In line with its promise to help stimulate and grow a strong and viable SMEs sector, Stanbic IBTC Bank has concluded plans to host the fourth edition of its capacity building workshops scheduled to across eight cities in the country. The bank said the rationale behind its sustaining the capacity building series,…

  • FBN increases stake in DRC subsidiary

    — 3rd October 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in FBNBank Limited, Democratic Republic of Congo, making it its wholly owned subsidiary. The bank said this follows its initial investment in former Banque Internationale de Credit in 2011, when it acquired a 75 per cent stake in the…

  • How to join investment Club

    — 3rd October 2017

    Investment clubs can be fun, educational, and profitable — should you join one? Investment clubs are groups that meet regularly to learn about investing, analyze investment options, and, in many cases, buy and sell investments as a unit. Though members certainly welcome profits, the real focus of most investing clubs is education — and often…

  • Kanu has no clear plan to push for secession -Ikoh

    — 3rd October 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo Ndukwe Ikoh, a public affairs commentator,was a governorship and House of Representative aspirant in Abia State. He has weighed in on the agitation by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) for secession and the military invasion of Abia, saying that only restructuring and efficient governance could end the agitation. He also spoke…

  • Bayelsa and PDP’s quest for Dickson’s successor

    — 3rd October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The recent political outburst from an otherwise reticent Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Mr. Cleopas Moses vowing that the party would resist attempts to hijack the party structure by those he described as anti-democratic forces, mirrors the struggle for power within the Bayelsa PDP ahead the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share