Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 

— 7th March 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

The need to empower Nigerian youths with digital technology tools and skills that would enable them enjoy the full benefits of digital financial transactions without visiting bank branches was the focus of discussion by Stanbic IBTC Bank at the just-concluded Social Media Week, Lagos. 

The bank stressed the need for Nigerian youths to take advantage of the technology tools and solutions delivered by the bank, designed to enhance easy and hitch-free financial transactions in today’s digital world. 

Investment researcher, Stanbic IBTC, Eloho Onwah, one of the panelists, said the bank has made banking a lot easier in order to engage more youths in the financial technology space.

She said the future of financial services was already playing out and the bank was putting customers first, above every other thing, in order to redirect the attention of customers towards digital payments and financial transactions. 

Explaining how equipped the bank was in addressing the digital needs of technology-savvy youths, events and CSI manager of the bank, Ame Okwudi, said Stanbic IBTC has infused all necessary technology solutions into its system that would help the bank to keep in touch with customers, especially youths, adding that the bank has invested in modern technologies that would drive innovation across all its branches:  “The bank takes delight in the investment of technology solutions that will empower customers beyond just making profit for the bank. The essence is to drive technology innovation that will motivate the customers to explore their world in today’s digital era.”

Addressing the issue of security, which is key to financial transactions, the digital marketing manager of the bank, Demola Adesina, said security remained important to the bank, and it has invested a lot in security to fortify its networks from hackers. He spoke on the bank’s investment portfolio to include health, education and empowerment of its customers, designed to grow the country’s entrepreneurial zeal. 

