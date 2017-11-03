The Sun News
Home / National / Stakeholders want Gombe govt. to strengthen drug revolving scheme

Stakeholders want Gombe govt. to strengthen drug revolving scheme

— 3rd November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Participants at the just-concluded 4th Gombe State Council on Health have called on the state government to strengthen the drug revolving scheme with a view to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The call, among others, was part of the recommendations arrived at the end of the meeting signed by Ibrahim Hassan, Director of Diagnostic Services at the state’s Ministry of Health and issued to newsmen, on Friday.

Hassan also doubles as the Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee.

Participants at the meeting advised for the joining the laboratory revolving fund with the drug revolving scheme to avoid duplicity.

The communique also called for the establishment of state-owned blood transfusion services in each of the three senatorial zones of the state in order to reduce to the lowest minimum transfusion transmissible diseases.

It also demanded for the restoration of one hundred percent monthly salaries and allowances for local government health workers which has not been paid since 2012.

“The establishment of a State Health Trust Fund to facilitate quality implementation of health services and stimulate ownership and sustainability” was equally part of the recommendations.

In his address to declare the meeting open, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said population explosion as a result of the influx of Internally Displaced Persons fleeing the Boko Haram conflict, as well as returnees from some West African countries, brought with it attendant consequences on socio-economic facilities in the state.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Charles Iliya, said the state government was paying priority attention to the health sector through construction and renovation of hospitals and clinics, as well as equipping existing facilities.

Dankwambo used the occassion to flag-off this year’s campaign against pneumonia in commemoration of the World Pneumonia Day.

“The essence of the celebration is to create awareness and educate the people on the fact that child death from pneumonia is preventable,” he said.

He commended the Ministry of Health and development partners in the state for organising the meeting aimed at improving healthcare service delivery.

Dankwambo promised to pay necessary counterparts funding to ensure attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

A total of 320 delegates took part in the meeting with over 38 memos presented.

 

 

