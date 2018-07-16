– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Stakeholders seek urgent end to dental amalgam use in pregnant women,others
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Buhari not a democrat-Fayose 
16th July 2018 - Flood: Isiaka calls on state government to set up relief fund
16th July 2018 - Northern Group Endorses Saraki Ahead of 2019 Presidential Election
16th July 2018 - FG to train bar biotechnogists from working abroad
16th July 2018 - Senator urges Nigerians to be positive about Nation’s greatnesss
16th July 2018 - INEC fixes 2019 elections from February 16
16th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election
16th July 2018 - Katsina flood claims 25 lives
16th July 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba CP attacked by hoodlums in Jalingo
Home / Health / Stakeholders seek urgent end to dental amalgam use in pregnant women,others

Stakeholders seek urgent end to dental amalgam use in pregnant women,others

— 16th July 2018
Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
Stakeholders have called for the phase down of Dental Amalgam used in children under the age of 16 years, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers among others, in Nigeria as it was dangerous to human health and causes environmental pollution.
The stakeholders, at a meeting in Benin with the theme, “Towards Mercury-free Dentistry” at the weekend, called for the phase out of Amalgam and for alternatives to ensure safe environment.
Participants at the meeting were drawn from the  Sustainable Environment Development Initiative (SEDI),  World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry and Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADEV).
Others include the Edo State Ministries of health and Environment and the Nigeria Dental Association (NDA).
Speaking during the event, the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, said research had shown that amalgam contained 50 percent of elemental mercury which was a toxic substance dangerous to the heart, kidney, lung, cardiovascular and immune system.
Represented  by Pastor (Mrs.) Alex Enunwaoyi, Osifor added “It is particularly dangerous to the vulnerable group, such as pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and infants.”
He stressed the need to gradually replace dental amalgam with an alternative that was easily accessible, affordable and sustainable, assuring that Governor Godwin Obaseki would support the ban on the use of amalgam, if brought to his notice.
“I as the Commissioner for Health in Edo State, I  support the use of alternative for dental amalgam and  all measures needed to ensure a gradual phase out of amalgam with the use of alternative”, he said.
Also speaking, SEDI’s Executive Director, Dr. Tom Aneni, said dental amalgam, a filling for cavities, was about 50 percent mercury which is a neurotoxin,  a pollutant and harmful to human health.
He said ending use of dental amalgam would ensure improved dental health and a cleaner environment for children and women as well as promoting disease prevention and protection.
On his part, President of the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, Charles Brown, noted that the campaign to phase down Amalga in Nigeria and the world at large was being moved to the various governments.
Brown also said the organisation was out to ensure mercury-free dentistry across the world, adding that the harmful nature of the material led to Minamata declaration in 2013.
He commended the federal government on its giant stride towards stamping out the product from the Nigerian market.
He called on all Nigerians to join in the fight of making the product history in the country.
In his speech, Chairman, Nigeria Dental Association, Edo State chapter, Dr. Anthony Osaguona, represented by its secretary, Dr. Abhulimen Franklin, said the association will do all it could to help sensitize the public on the danger of the product.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Flood

Flood: Isiaka calls on state government to set up relief fund

— 16th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time governorship candidate and a gubernatorial aspirant of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State,  Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka,  has called on the state government to set up a relief fund to mitigate the losses suffered by victims of the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis last Friday.  Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI,  equally…

  • Saraki

    Northern Group Endorses Saraki Ahead of 2019 Presidential Election

    — 16th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A political pressure group, the Arewa For Peace and Security has endorsed the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, to contest the 2019 Presidential election.   Making the endorsement during a Press Conference held in Bauchi , the chairman of the group, Alhaji Salisu Mohammed, appealed to the Senate President to leverage on his…

  • FG to train bar biotechnogists from working abroad

    — 16th July 2018

    Fred Itua, Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has indicated interest to train biotechnologists, biochemists to help improve the economy through the setting up of friuts factories to conserve juice, manufacture pharmaceuticals, but insisting that it will also implement policies barring them from working abroad at least for some time. The government disclosed that the…

  • Senator

    Senator urges Nigerians to be positive about Nation’s greatnesss

    — 16th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says for Nigeria to move forward, Nigerians should think proactively and positively, to solve all the challenges of the nation. Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District spoke in Sokoto, while declaring closed a four-week Training on Solar Photovoltaic Installation Training ( SPVI),…

  • APC

    Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election

    — 16th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile. Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share