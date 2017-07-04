The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Stakeholders review FG’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) at FUNAI
4th July 2017 - Nigeria has highest TB cases in Africa –Minister
4th July 2017 - Osun by-election: We’re ready –INEC
4th July 2017 - 700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno –Buratai
4th July 2017 - Let’s not bequeath wars to next generation, Osinbajo urges African leaders
4th July 2017 - Dogara disagrees with army handling police duties
4th July 2017 - Senate resumes, considers Buhari’s health, $6bn loan, others
4th July 2017 - FG vows to enforce cybercrime law
4th July 2017 - Hembe: Exit of controver sial lawmaker
4th July 2017 - Reps and its investigation into N351bn health insurance payment
Home / Education Review / Stakeholders review FG’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) at FUNAI

Stakeholders review FG’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) at FUNAI

— 4th July 2017

By Tony Iwuoma

In the past four or so years, the Nigerian economy has been in doldrums, leaving behind tales of inflation, unemployment, poverty and the likes. To stem the ugly tide and return the country on the part of economic prosperity, the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari in 2017 launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

That programme came under intense scrutiny, recently, at the Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State, during a one-day seminar in which eminent scholars, economists, policy makers, government officials and citizens converged to take an in-depth sectoral analysis of the plan.

Welcoming the guests to the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba stated that the seminar was part of the University’s contribution to the development of the country, adding that experts were invited to do a diagnostic review of the plan. He also noted that the seminar has helped in putting the plan in the public domain and in setting policy agenda for the governments in different sectors of the economy even as it also provided a feedback mechanism to enable policy makers feel the pulse of the citizenry concerning the plan.

Decrying the decay in the Nigerian University system, Nwajiuba urged academics to show the way by operating at a level the country would be proud of, adding that “there is so much to be done.” He further challenged academics to shun mediocrity and to breast up to their calling to be able to provide solutions to the numerous problems confronting the nation and to also compete globally.

Speaking on the topic: “Change and Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”, the Director General of West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo, noted that though the plan is laudable, yet there abound some grey areas that government needs to sort out, adding that a period of four years which the plan was meant to last is also not long enough to tackle many challenges facing the nation.

The former Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo explained that recession was a permanent feature of a market-driven economy, adding that government has a crucial role to play in economic recovery no matter what the organized private sector (OPS) does.

The foremost economist further advised the Federal Government to initiate a comprehensive perspective plan that could last at least for 20 years in other to engineer sustainable economic growth and inclusive development in the country.

In his paper on “Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”, Prof. Ajuluchukwu Obi of the University of Fort Hare, South Africa warned that if nothing concrete is done about revamping the agriculture sector the teeming population of the country would be in danger of serious hunger and abject poverty, stating that only 20% of the Nigerian population is controlling the economy while the remaining 80% is merely eking out a living.

Speaking on the topic: “Financing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development,  Dr. Dennis Ekumankama advised government to pursue its economic diversification policy and  to take another look at the report of the 2014 National Conference and implement its recommendations.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria has highest TB cases in Africa –Minister

— 4th July 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Monday, raised the alarm that Nigeria is ranked highest country in Africa, with high rate of tuberculosis (TB). Nigeria, he said, is also ranked fourth among the six top countries with high rate of tuberculosis across the globe, coming after Indonesia, China and Russia….

Share

  • Osun by-election: We’re ready –INEC

    — 4th July 2017

    • Assures of peaceful exercise From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have expressed their readiness for the July 8, 2017  Osun West senatorial district by-election. Delta State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Baritor Kpagih, who was deployed to the state for the election, disclosed this in Osogbo, yesterday, during…

    Share

  • 700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno –Buratai

    — 4th July 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said 700 Boko Haram insurgents around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno have surrendered to troops. Buratai disclosed this during a photo/arts exhibition, which was part of activities to mark the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL). He  said: “Just a…

    Share

  • Let’s not bequeath wars to next generation, Osinbajo urges African leaders

    — 4th July 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged African leaders to make commitment not  to bequeath to the next generation in the continent the burden of wars, poverty and misery.   He noted that the tragic consequences of wars and conflicts on the continent include  millions killed and maimed,  millions displaced, children out of…

    Share

  • Dogara disagrees with army handling police duties

    — 4th July 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja  Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has criticised deployment of the Armed Forces to more than 28 states of the Federation in peace time.  He said the development leaves the impression  that Nigeria is effectively in a state of emergency and expressed worry that rather than complement civil authorities…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share