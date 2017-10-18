The Sun News
Home / National / Stakeholders propose 15-yr jail term for land grabbers in Nasarawa

Stakeholders propose 15-yr jail term for land grabbers in Nasarawa

— 18th October 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Some stakeholders in Nasarawa State have proposed 15 years jail term to the state Assembly for anyone found guilty of fraudulent and forceful takeover of landed properties in the state.

The stakeholders spoke on Wednesday at the Assembly during a public hearing on a bill for a law to prohibit Forceful Entry and Illegal Occupation of Landed Properties, Violent and Fraudulent Conduct in Relation to Lands Properties in Nasarawa State and matters connected thereto.

Traditional rulers, leaders of various political parties in the state, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and private individuals, who attended the public hearing, suggested 15 years jail term for fraudulent conduct and illegal acquisition of Lands to serve as deterrent to others.

Speaking during the public hearing, Chairman of the Assembly’s committee on lands and survey, Hon. Hashimu Jibrin Gurku, said that illegal acquisition of land by all categories of people including the government had assumed dangerous dimension and must be stopped.

He said the bill sought to achieve a hydra-headed result by category of offenders in matters that relate to government properties and lands in green areas throughout the state.

According to him “Our Constitution does not allow for the enactment of laws to have retrospective effects, however, this is not to say or assume that those who have erred are safe, it cannot be business as usual”

He assured stakeholders that their inputs will will be taken into consideration before the house, the private bill was sponsored by member representing Kokona East constituency Hon Daniel Ogazi

