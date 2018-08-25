– The Sun News
AKWA IBOM

Stakeholders fault Emmanuel on Four Points by Sheraton

— 25th August 2018

Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom have described the claim by Governor Udom Emmanuel that the state owned Four Points by Sheraton hotel was abandoned by his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio as a blatant lie. has lied to Akwa Ibom people, while declaring his candidacy for the 2019 governorship election.

Emmanuel claimed that no formal application or contact was made with Sheraton before the name “Four Points by Sheraton” was slammed on a building by the Akpabio government.

READ ALSO: I’ll reunite Igbo in Lagos –Eze Igbo

The stakeholders who reacted to the claim however said Starwood Hotels/Resorts Worldwide on September 29, 2014 issued a statement to announce the establishment of Four Points by Sheraton in Ikot Ekpene, adding that “Udom Emmanuel was meant to pay the fees when it fell due in 2015 shortly after he took over.”

They backed their claim with “pictures of the over 98 per cent completed Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene.”

Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom have described the claim by Governor Udom Emmanuel that the state owned Four Points by Sheraton hotel was abandoned by his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio as a blatant lie. has lied to Akwa Ibom people, while declaring his candidacy for the 2019 governorship election. Emmanuel claimed that no formal application or contact…

