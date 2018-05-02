The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector
2nd May 2018 - Merck Foundation, Chad First Lady partner on healthcare
2nd May 2018 - NGO plans to train 5,000 youths in ICT by 2020
2nd May 2018 - INEC begins assessment of political parties in Abambra
2nd May 2018 - Onitsha market election crisis deepens as traders reject caretaker c’ittee
2nd May 2018 - Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara
2nd May 2018 - 36 ships laden with petroleum, food items to arrive Lagos ports
2nd May 2018 - Delta Assembly mourns Oyo Speaker
2nd May 2018 - 2019 : I’m yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru
2nd May 2018 - Delta 2019: Councilors to buy nomination form for Okowa’s second term
Home / National / Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector

Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

Some stakeholders in the power sector have expressed concern over the slow progress in the energy sector.

They urged the Federal Government to adopt renewable energy to accelerate development in the sector.

Mr Adekunle Makinde, a former Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), said this was the consensus of stakeholders at the just concluded 2018 Nigeria Energy Forum in Lagos.

Makinde quoted Mr Suleiman Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Camel Energy, as expressing regret over the exodus of companies to Ghana due to poor power supply in Nigeria.

“It is disappointing that an economy of over 190 million generates less than 10,000mw and distributes even less.

“Continuous tinkering with structure of power supply and distribution and close to 20 billion dollars expended since 1999 has only brought darkness, frustration, misery and resignation to Nigerians.

“Nigeria imports over 70 per cent of its petroleum products requirement, while electricity supply is inadequate at just about 3,000mw now.

“Over 20,000mw of power is generated daily from fossil fired plants to meet up with electricity demand,’’ he said.

Yusuf urged the Federal Government to embrace renewable energy to fill the gap created by this deficit.

Mr Houssam Azem, the Chief Executive Officer, Lumos Nigeria, was also quoted as saying power production and distribution in the country were far less than what was needed.

According to Azem, 75 per cent of all generating output in Nigeria does not reach the intended end users.

“While the minimum capacity requirements for Nigeria is put at 50,000mw, we are currently producing less than 4,000mw.

“Eight in 10 Nigerians rely on alternative source of power supply as erratic power supply persists.

“Eighty five per cent of Micro Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) rely on power generators for electricity.

“So, 60 million Nigerians own generators with estimated annual spending of N3.5 trillion and another 15 million do not have alternative to the national grid,”he said.

Azem urged the government to provide a right policy to encourage private investment in off-grid solutions.

Mrs Vera Nwanze, the General Manager, Azuri West Africa, was quoted as saying lack of access to electricity had hindered development and growth in the sector.

She said that 80 million Nigerians in off-grid areas still relied on potentially hazardous sources of lighting.

According her, electricity is a necessity for improving lifestyle and government should address this gap by embracing solar energy.

Makinde, who was the Forum Co-Chair, bemoaned the attitude of wasting energy in the society in spite of energy deficit in the country.

He urged all to embrace modern energy friendly equipment and fittings to save energy and make it more available for every user.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr Daniels Adeuyi, said the forum was aimed at exchanging knowledge, building technical capacity and promoting innovation in the energy sector.

Adeuyi said the nation could not industrialise nor lift the income of millions of people above the poverty line without access to clean, efficient and affordable energy.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector

— 2nd May 2018

NAN Some stakeholders in the power sector have expressed concern over the slow progress in the energy sector. They urged the Federal Government to adopt renewable energy to accelerate development in the sector. Mr Adekunle Makinde, a former Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), said this was the consensus of stakeholders…

  • Merck Foundation, Chad First Lady partner on healthcare

    — 2nd May 2018

    The Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Chad commits to building healthcare capacity in the country with special focus on Cancer, Diabetes, and Infertility. Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany (www.Merck.com) launches today their programs in Chad in partnership with the First Lady and the Ministry of Health…

  • NGO plans to train 5,000 youths in ICT by 2020

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN The Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN), an NGO on Wednesday said it had targeted to train 5,000 youths in Information Communication Technology (ICT) by the year 2020. Mr Andrew Abu, the President of the group disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) In Abuja. Abu said that training youths…

  • INEC begins assessment of political parties in Abambra

    — 2nd May 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Ahead of the forth-coming general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Anambra State, has commenced the assessment of all the political parties claiming presence in the state. This was coming just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has urged the INEC to guarantee sustenance of…

  • Onitsha market election crisis deepens as traders reject caretaker c’ittee

    — 2nd May 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Uneasy calm now pervades the Onitsha electronics international market after efforts made to conduct election to elect the executives of the market, last weekend, was aborted. This was sequel to speculations that a chairmanship candidate, Chief Emmanuel Ibeh, connived with some people at the corridors of power and stopped the election prompting…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share