Stakeholders divided over new JAMB cut-off points

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Stakeholders in the tertiary education sector have reacted to the recent pronouncement and rules set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for 2017/2018 admission exercise.

While some stakeholders commended JAMB and Ministers of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and Prof. Anthony Anwukah for the decision, others registered their discontent and criticised the new guidelines.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede had, on Tuesday, after the 2017 policy committee meeting which heralds the commencement of tertiary institutions admission, announced that 120 scores as minimum cut-off point for admission consideration into degree-awarding institutions.

The minister’s meeting which had in attendance Vice Chancellors of private and public universities, Rectors of polytechnics and Provost of Colleges of Education, as well as relevant stakeholders, also endorsed 100 as minimum cut-off point for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education.

But National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in his reaction, described the new cut-off point as an “eyesore”.

According to Obasi, “The new development was totally discouraging. The implication is that students would no longer burn candles or keep vigil studying to score high marks in JAMB. Also, desire for excellent academic performance will drop drastically. We suggest a review to rescue our education system from decadence.”

On the contrary, the Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Dr. Gregory Ibeh, commended JAMB and the ministry of education for such a change which he said was long overdue.

Said he, “It is worrisome that before now, millions of students are denied admission opportunities because they could not score certain mark in JAMB. But further enquiries would reveal that these students have performed excellently well in their O’level exams.”

He was happy that Nigeria’s education managers have realized the importance of following the part of developed countries that have built a formidable education foundation. “Unfortunately, institutions in these developed countries only insist on good O’level result to secure admissions,” he said.

He added that the decision has become imperative because JAMB and the National Universities Commission (NUC) are facing serious threat from foreign universities. These foreign universities, he said, entice Nigerian students with good offers and less stress in gaining admission.

A lecturer in sociology department, university of Abuja, Dr. Abubakar Kari, believed that JAMB and other stakeholders were “ill advised” to slash the admission cut-off point from hitherto 180 to 120.

Kari was convinced that the decision would have a devastating effect on the quality of education in Nigeria. He suggested that JAMB and other reconsider their decision with a view to either maintain the status quo or rise to a reasonable point.

He insisted that the cut-off point must not be as low as 120. This, he said, will make the students know that universities were meant for serious people and not otherwise.

He said: “We are already contending with mediocrity in the university system and we cannot afford to have more. Slashing the cut off point would obviously encourage academic laziness among the students. But our saving grace would be the reintroduced post-UTME screening.

An educationist, Mrs. Isioma Idaboh appreciated the confidence of JAMB Registrar to slash the cut-off point from hitherto 180 to 120.

She was optimistic that such would open more opportunities for students to gain admission into tertiary institutions to acquire good and quality education.

She advised government to strengthen the monitoring and supervision systems to ensure that academic and moral standards are maintained in the schools.