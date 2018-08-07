Stakeholders await CBN directives on sale of commercial paper

A commercial paper (CP) is an unconditional promise by a person to pay to the order of another person a certain sum at a future date.

Omodele Adigun

Two weeks after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced its readiness to buy Commercial Paper (CP), from large companies in order to lend to them at single digit interest rate, some of the firms are still awaiting its directives.

According to the Director General designate of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Timothy Olawale, the employers’ apex body was yet to have a glimpse of the policy document.

NECA is an umbrella body of employers in the country. It provides a platform for private sector employers to interact with the government, labour, communities and other relevant institutions in and outside the country, for the purpose of promoting harmonious business environment.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun at the weekend, Olawale said: “I actually heard about it in passing.I need to see the policy document, study it and respond”.

Speaking in similar vein, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, the Managing Director of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, said he has not given thought to the issue. However, he opined that the apex bank knows the companies that can issue commercial paper.

His words: “When thy are taking such decisions, they have certain companies they are working with. So they know what they are doing. When they are taking such decisions they know which organizations can issue commercial paper.

“They know the people they want to use it to help. Even the Yuan they are talking about; has it started? Is it operational? The news has gone all over the World that we are doing currency swap. Who and who are benefiting from it? They should tell us. Even the commercial banks that know how to operate it, you will hear them say they are still waiting for CBN.

READ ALSO: CBN recovers N65B from banks for wrong charges

“And yet, it is in the news that they have started the currency swap. So when they are taking decisions, they know the companies they are targeting to help. So they just push it under the guise of every one of us.”

Mr Ayodeji Ebo, the Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities Ltd, sees the CBN’s move as a form of quantitative easing. He, however, advised the apex bank to come up with structures that will make SMEs participate in it.