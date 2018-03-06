The Sun News
Stakeholders advocate education curriculum review

— 6th March 2018

Gabriel Dike

Stakeholders in the education sector have called for the review of the nation’s curriculum to address the gaps noticed in the implementation of the current one.

The declaration was made at the Africa Brands Review (ABR) 2018 Africa top schools conference and awards in Lagos. At the event, ABR recognised best candidates in the May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and schools as well as principals.

The theme of the event: ‘’21st Century learning: The challenges of curriculum and environment’’ was delivered by Principal of Olashore International School, Iloko-Ijesa, Osun, Mr. Smith Derek, Principal of Christ The King Catholic College, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, Rev. Fr. Peter Onabamiro and Prof Ademola Adeleke of Department of Science and Technology Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun.

In his presentation, Derek said education in Nigeria has changed but that it has not kept pace with the industry stating ‘’if we have to give quality education, we need to change how our children learn.”

Derek noted: ‘’Schools must promote creative thinking among its pupils. Schools must prepare their pupils for the future. It requires a lot of work. We need to review our curriculum. It is not the content that is vital but the skills we impact on children’’.

Rev Peter in his paper observed that many schools including the private ones, do not have the right curriculum stating ‘’Engineering and Vocational schools are still teaching students using 1960s to 70s curriculum.’’

He disclosed that when curriculum are planned for introduction into schools, teachers are never part of the process and at the end, they would be the ones to implement what they know nothing about.

‘’The teachers must be involved in curriculum development. It is a major problem. Private schools are not carried along. People gather and design curriculum without the inputs of key stakeholders’’, Rev Peter added.

Presenting his paper, Prof Adeleke said the nation is operating a factory model curriculum thus the document is designed and passed onto teachers to implement without their inputs.

The Professor of Mathematics Education admitted that there are several issues with the current nation’s curriculum which need reviews and hoped key stakeholders would be involved.

He advised government give teachers the best training to enable them impact on pupils and also revealed that many compulsory subjects do not have qualified teachers in the rural areas.

The publisher/editor in chief of ABR, Mr. Joseph Ayodele said in 21st Century curriculum, teachers should be equipped to empower the pupils to think and embrace skills.

Ayodele admitted that private schools are providing quality education and that parents are looking towards their direction for better service.

Share