Stage set for Stakers Fest in Lagos

The stage is set for the hosting of Stakers Fest, an event envisioned as an annual rendezvous that will celebrate Africa’s true business heroes and address developmental and growth challenges confronting rising entrepreneurs, with a target of empowering at least 10 budding entrepreneurs.

According to the organisers, Stakers Communications Ltd, the event which is slated for February 17 at Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, will witness the convergence of over 1, 500 CEOs from diverse industries including entertainment, sports, media and manufacturing.

Speaking, president and founder, Adewale Hassan, said that the CEOs would be telling their success stories at the event. He said: “Stakers Fest is an iconic gathering of global entrepreneurs from around the world, on the continent of Africa, for the sole purpose of networking, inspiring and educating budding entrepreneurs through the stories and lessons of men and women who rose from struggles of passion for socio-economic relevance to becoming phenomenal entrepreneurship giants.”