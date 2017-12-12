Staff school: SSANU, UniAbuja square up for war

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has condemned the continuous victimization of some of its members by the authorities of the University of Abuja and the alleged plan to hand over staff school of the university to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB).

The association accused the federal government of being habitually in contempt of court rulings, citing instance of the judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) which directed government to reinstate teachers in university staff schools that were removed from the government payroll on the orders of government to Vice Chancellors.

SSANU National President, Chijioke Ugwoke told Daily Sun that it was unheard of that the management of the university was planning to hand over the staff school to the SUBEB.

Ugwoke said: “That university has given us a lot of troubles. They sacked our treasurer, our secretary and chairman. I declared trade dispute against the University of Abuja on these issues and withholding of our check-off dues.

“As we got judgment against the federal government on staff school, the university I learnt is making ways to hand over the staff school which was specifically mentioned in our 2009 agreement; over to SUBEB Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“This is a school that was built by the university with the money of the university as a staff school. The workers there were employed by the University of Abuja Governing Council, their employment letters were signed by the Registrar of the university and you want to send them to SUBEB.

“The Vice Chancellor should be told to allow peace to reign in the university. There are some people invited to head the university that are not qualified. I am sorry to say it.

“But I want to use this opportunity to tell him that we are preparing for him. If he doesn’t drop that policy or that move, SSANU and JAC will face him in the university.”

Meanwhile, SSANU in a communiqué at its 32nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged continued defiance of government to the judgment of NIC which unequivocally pronounced that university staff schools were integral part of the university system.

According to the communiqué signed by SSANU National President, Chijioke Ugwoke and National Public Relations Officer, Salaam Abdussobur, said “NEC is dismayed and condemns in strong terms the prolonged delay in producing the necessary circular specifically directing university administrations to include the staff in the university staff schools in the personnel payroll systems of universities.

“NEC views this as a departure from the promise of the present government to respect the rule of law. While urging the federal government to immediately restore the status of the staff schools as declared by the court, SSANU NEC commends university administrations who have gone ahead to implement the NIC judgment without delay, giving respite to our long suffering members in the Staff Schools.”

On funding of education sector, it stated: “NEC commended the President Buhari-led government for its effort in ensuring the early passage of the 2018 Budget. NEC noted that this move would improve the budgetary and planning processes of the country.

“SSANU however notes with great disappointment, the meagre allocation of 7.04 % allotted to the education sector. SSANU observes painfully, that the Buhari administration has not departed from the misplaced culture of giving priority to capital projects at the expense of developing its manpower.”