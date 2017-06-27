Staff development, welfare, key to our administration –Ambode

By Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said staff development, good welfare and training are essential part of his administration.

The governor, spoke through his Commissioner For Establishment, Training and Pension, Dr. Akintola Benson Oke, during a two-day workshop tagged: “Effective Strategic Management for Repositioning and Higher Responsibilities,” for the state’s workforce.

He said the essence of the training was to reposition the state’s public service for a more effective service delivery and urged participants to reciprocate government’s gesture through commitment to duties.

“In holding this training, the Lagos state government continues to demonstrate its total commitment to transforming the public service into an effective organisation that is repositioned to deliver value to the people of the state by developing the competencies to take on additional and higher responsibilities.”

Oke said an effective strategy provides a picture of the desired long-term future, noting that to make sound day-to-day decisions, members of the organisation must be able to begin with the end in mind.

“The strategist must understand the effects and dynamics of external entities such as competitors, suppliers, regulators and strategic partners.

“The strategist must also understand the internal capabilities of his or her organisation. A realistic self-assessment enables the organisation to leverage the strengths of the organisation and to shore up areas of weakness.”

He expressed optimism that participants would gain firm grasp of the necessary strategic steps and fully comprehend the demands they make on management before the end of the training.