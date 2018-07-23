– The Sun News
— 23rd July 2018

The Chelsea FC friendly match against Perth Glory tonight is officially a sell out, breaking WA sport attendance records.

Optus Stadium has confirmed for the first time since opening at the start of the year that every one of its 60,000 seats will have someone in it.

It breaks the previous sport attendance record set when West Coast took on Richmond in a top-of-the-table clash in May that drew 57,616 fans.

Football fever has been sweeping Perth since the arrival of the Chelsea FC team in Perth on Thursday night.

More than 6000 people braved wet weather on Saturday night to watch the glamour club’s free open training session, with star players signing memorabilia to the delight of fans.

Chelsea Football Club chairman Bruce Buck said the team had been loving their time in Perth.

“From the moment we landed in Perth, the city has opened their arms and welcomed us,” he said.

“The hospitality and reception that we have received over the past few days has been outstanding.

“The facilities we have enjoyed in Perth have been first class. Head coach Maurizio Sarri and the team are very excited about playing tonight’s match at the beautiful Optus Stadium.”

Perth Glory chief executive Tony Pignata congratulated everyone involved in the staging of the match.

“Our team will play tonight in front of their largest ever crowd, this is a fantastic result for our fans, players and the sport,” he said.

Chelsea FC last visited Perth in 1974 and their match tonight will be their only one the FA Cup winners play in the Asia Pacific region this year.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

