“SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”

She gave me a look that I had never seen before then gave me a hug. I had hurt her and deeply too. Zara is a handful but she has a good heart, maybe I was out of line or maybe not but I will never do that again. “Never do that again!” She said gruffly. “Thank you,’ I said sincerely. We were able to talk like we hadn’t done in a while. The girls insisted on knowing the arrangement for Mom’s birthday and were very helpful in their input. Domestic Violence Anonymous (DVA) also celebrated Mom’s birthday on Monday preceding the Tuesday of her birthday at Golden Tulip Hotel.

Come along girls, let’s patch things, kiss and make up,” Jasmine said as she sauntered into my room Saturday night preceding my Mom’s Tuesday birthday celebration followed by the ladies. I quickly stood up from the bed and putting on my best smile, I turned around and hoped to God I had a contrite expression. I looked at Zara, folding my hands together I went to her, tears welling up in my eyes and said “I am so sorry Zara, can you ever forgive me?” I asked soberly.

It was amazing. Mother is a Trustee of Warien Rose Foundation, the parent body of DVA and has done so much by way of support. I am glad we were able to make that day special for her. Tuesday was the D day and all Moms’ friends showed up in droves. Truly Mothers are special. We must learn to appreciate them before they leave us. Sometimes we just don’t do enough for them. I appreciate my Mother; Mrs Rosaline Anaughe more with each passing day; her wisdom, knowledge, support, strength and sacrifice.

She has been my rock. Mama thank you for all the years of being there even when it was not convenient. Guess who showed up without invitation? You probably have already; Rick and Dennis! These two men I think have decided to make my life hell. Why can’t they just back off and calm down? Why do they need to always be in my face and business? I know I need to make a decision but does it have to be under duress? I wonder which of the girls told them the location of the Thanksgiving. I better let that slide, we just patched things up, I dare not make an issue out of this.