MOSHOOD ADEOTI - ADP

Osun guber: SSG resigns, picks ADP ticket

— 24th July 2018

[Moshood] Adeoti formally defected to Action Democratic Party (ADP) where he will contest for the governorship position in the September 22 election in the state.

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, yesterday resigned his appointment and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: Aspirants’ withdrawals rock Osun PDP primary election

Adeoti, who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC withdrew from the party’s primary election a day to the exercise last Friday, alleging that the process had been manipulated in favour of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff.

In the resignation letter he personally signed and addressed to the ward chairman of APC, Gidigbo 2, ward 12, Iwo Local Government Council Area, Adeoti revoked his membership of the party.

The letter was titled: ‘Resignation of my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’ and was dated Saturday, July 21, 2018 and copied the state chairman of the party, Gboyega Famodun.

He said: “With gratitude to the Almighty God, I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While thanking you and the entire membership of the party for your support while my membership lasted, I wish to reiterate my commitment to the progress of the state in whatever capacity I find myself in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adeoti formally defected to Action Democratic Party (ADP) where he will contest for the governorship position in the September 22 election in the state. He emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the party yesterday.

During the congress held at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo yesterday, a large number of his supporters from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) thronged the ADP secretariat to witness his declaration as the party’s candidate. The ADP electoral committee chairman, Mr Dozie Ike, urged all members of the party to support Adeoti to win the election.

Lynn Olisa, the secretary of the committee said 13,400 party members were accredited for the primary, while 13,367 voted. She said Adeoti, the only aspirant from the party got 13,324 votes, while 43 votes were voided.

In his acceptance speech, Adeoti urged the party members to support him in winning governorship election. He also expressed commitment to executing the ADP programmes as contained in its manifesto.

He said; “I therefore want to seek your support in ensuring success for our party by launching all out to mobilise support for our party’s victory, come September 22. Today, we make history in our collective resolve to liberate our dear state from the grip of feudal lords who are so poor in humanity that all they have is money without conscience and humanity.

“As a grassroots politician who had passed through virtually all stages of political leadership as councilor, local government supervisor and party administrator and later Secretary to State Government, I present a sober, deep and solid experience critically needed to lead a people-centered and masses-oriented administration as the governor of Osun state.”

