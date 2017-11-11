The Sun News
Latest
11th November 2017 - SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers
11th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Ex-Gov. Daniel’s aide, 50 others dump PDP for APC
11th November 2017 - I’m sorry for impregnating another man’s wife, Celestial priest tells court
11th November 2017 - WE’LL DAZE BUHARI IN 2019 – SULE LAMIDO
11th November 2017 - You must face trial, court tells Evans, others
11th November 2017 - Ajimobi promises to conduct council poll in March 2018
11th November 2017 - IPOB shuts down Onitsha over Anambra poll protest
11th November 2017 - Avengers’ Threat: Exodus in Delta coastal communities as military deploys hardware
11th November 2017 - CAN tasks Buhari on Sukuk, OIC, herdsmen/farmers clash
11th November 2017 - Irene 08069744073
Home / National / SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers

SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers

— 11th November 2017

From: Gabriel Dike

The Congress of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) University of Lagos branch has endorsed the removal of three principal officials over alleged abuse of office and disregard to the union’s constitution.

Three principal officers were sacked from office when the report of the eight-man panel set up by congress to investigate various allegations against the branch chairman, secretary and treasurer of the union was approved.

Before their sack, the entire executive of the SSANU UNILAG were placed on indefinite suspension by the congress in August and in place an acting chairman was appointed to steer the affairs of the branch for three months.

At the congress held on November 7, the chairman of the panel, Mr. Tunde Ade-Olunusi, presented the report and after deliberations, it was unanimously approved thus, the branch chairman, secretary and treasurer were impeached.

The report dated October 10 and signed by the eight members was also copied the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Principal, International School, SSANU zonal Vice President, South West, acting chairman and vice chairman, SSANU UNILAG.

The sacked chairman, secretary and treasurer were found wanting of abuse of office including operating secret accounts and the panel recommended for audit panel to look into the finances of the union.

The report stated that the three principal officers were given the option to resign or be impeached by the congress, an option they failed to accept.

With the presentation of the panel’s report and removal of three officers, the other suspended exco were reinstated and the vice chairman was appointed to take over as acting chairman.

The Ade-Olunusi-led panel recommended the union to refer the case to financial crime agencies for further interrogation and prosecution.

In his address at the congress, the acting chairman, Mr. Jacob Adeniyi, recalled how on August 23 during a stormy congress, he emerged as acting chairman to steer the affairs of the union for three months and thanked members for supporting him to accomplish the feat in less than the mandated period.

His words: ‘’How could we in a short time overcome the gargantuan multifarious issues confronted by the branch whose leadership had been noted for ineptitude, breach of the union constitution and madly engulfed in autocratic tendency, maladministration, corruption, exclusion and encouraged ratio2:5 leadership style, where two was greater than five.’’

According to him, the branch suffered dearth of quality leadership in the recent past and lost of confidence in our system at the union level stating that the present situation has presented itself to be another turning point to bring up good and patriotic leaders to continue the recovery process.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers

— 11th November 2017

From: Gabriel Dike The Congress of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) University of Lagos branch has endorsed the removal of three principal officials over alleged abuse of office and disregard to the union’s constitution. Three principal officers were sacked from office when the report of the eight-man panel set up by congress to…

  • Ogun 2019: Ex-Gov. Daniel’s aide, 50 others dump PDP for APC

    — 11th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former Special Adviser to the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Youth and Sports, Raheem Ajayi, otherwise known as Baglo, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ajayi was received into the party on behalf of Governor Ibikunle…

  • I’m sorry for impregnating another man’s wife, Celestial priest tells court

    — 11th November 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A Celestial Church priest, David Adebayo on Friday begged a Customary Court sitting in Mapo area of Ibadan to pardon him for impregnating Omolara Ojeyemi, a legal wife of Abiodun Ojeyemi. Adebayo, who is a resident of Alakuko area of Alagbado in Lagos State confessed that Omolara was his concubine and…

  • WE’LL DAZE BUHARI IN 2019 – SULE LAMIDO

    — 11th November 2017

    •Says APC founders have since deserted the ruling party In 2015, many thought he was going to challenge former President Goodluck Jonathan, even Jonathan saw him as a potential rival, but former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido did not run. He told Saturday Sun in January this year that running against Jonathan at the…

  • You must face trial, court tells Evans, others

    — 11th November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo  of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere yesterday, ruled that suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and others have case to answer on two separate charges filed against them  by the Lagos State Government . The two separate charges bordered on kidnapping, possession of firearms, murder and attempted…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share