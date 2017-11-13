The Sun News
Latest
13th November 2017 - SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers
13th November 2017 - Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law
13th November 2017 - PDP chairmanship: Bode George pleads for micro zoning, equity
13th November 2017 - FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics
13th November 2017 - Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision
13th November 2017 - Catholic bishop tasks Tiv community to work for peace,unity
13th November 2017 - 2 dead, 4 hospitalised after Kwara communal clashes
13th November 2017 - Nigeria’s UN deputy scribe accused of aiding illicit $300m timber export to China
13th November 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP’ll sack Obiano from Govt. House – Hekwas Okorie
13th November 2017 - Lagos to open six new theatres next year – Commissioner
Home / National / SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers

SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers

— 13th November 2017

By Gabriel Dike

The Congress of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) University of Lagos branch has endorsed the removal of three principal officers over alleged abuse of office and disregard to the union’s constitution.

Three principal officers were sacked from office when the report of the eight-man panel set up by congress to investigate various allegations against the branch chairman, secretary and treasurer of the union was approved.

Before their sack, the entire executive of the SSANU UNILAG were placed on indefinite suspension by the congress in August and in place an acting chairman was appointed to steer the affairs of the branch for three months.

At the congress held on November 7, the chairman of the panel, Mr. Tunde Ade-Olunusi, presented the report and after deliberations, it was unanimously approved thus, the branch chairman, secretary and treasurer were impeached.

The report dated October 10 and signed by the eight members was also copied the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Principal, International School, SSANU zonal Vice President, South West, acting chairman and vice chairman, SSANU UNILAG.

The sacked chairman, secretary and treasurer were found wanting of abuse of office including operating secret accounts and the panel recommended for audit panel to look into the finances of the union.

The report stated that the three principal officers were given the option to resign or be impeached by the congress, an option they failed to accept.

With the presentation of the panel’s report and removal of three officers, the other suspended exco were reinstated and the vice chairman was appointed to take over as acting chairman.

The Ade-Olunusi-led panel recommended the union to refer the case to financial crime agencies for further interrogation and prosecution.

In his address at the congress, the acting chairman, Mr. Jacob Adeniyi, recalled how on August 23 during a stormy congress, he emerged as acting chairman to steer the affairs of the union for three months and thanked members for supporting him to accomplish the feat in less than the mandated period.

His words: ‘’How could we in a short time overcome the gargantuan multifarious issues confronted by the branch whose leadership had been noted for ineptitude, breach of the union constitution and madly engulfed in autocratic tendency, maladministration, corruption, exclusion and encouraged ratio2:5 leadership style, where two was greater than five.’’

According to him, the branch suffered dearth of quality leadership in the recent past and lost of confidence in our system at the union level stating that the present situation has presented itself to be another turning point to bring up good and patriotic leaders to continue the recovery process

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SSANU UNILAG branch sacks 3 principal officers

— 13th November 2017

By Gabriel Dike The Congress of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) University of Lagos branch has endorsed the removal of three principal officers over alleged abuse of office and disregard to the union’s constitution. Three principal officers were sacked from office when the report of the eight-man panel set up by congress to…

  • Relocate peacefully, Benue govt. begs opponents of anti-open grazing law

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has advised those who are not ready to abide by the newly implemented Anti-Open Grazing law in the state to relocate peacefully to other states where the law is not in force. Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Herdsmen Matters, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, who gave the…

  • PDP chairmanship: Bode George pleads for micro zoning, equity

    — 13th November 2017

    A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) and a leading National chairmanship aspirant or the party, Chief Olabode George, has insisted that the party should ensure micro zoning mechanism and equity in the race for the party chairmanship. George who made this known when he visited the Port Harcourt Zonal Office…

  • FG recovers $64m electricity debt from Niger, Benin republics

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far recovered $64 million from neighboring countries of Niger and Benin Republic.u The minister said the recovery was as a result of the commitment of the Federal Government…

  • Kaduna competency test: Group supports el-Rufai’s decision

    — 13th November 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna As debates continue to trail the aftermath of competency test recently conducted by Kaduna State Government for teacher in its payroll, a group known as Kaduna State Patriots has commended the decision of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai on the matter. The group believed that the development would help to revamp the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share