NAN

Tottenham Hotspur full-back, Kieran Trippier, has withdrawn from the England squad for matches against the United States and Croatia due to a groin injury, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Trippier, who scored England’s only goal in the World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia, picked up the injury in the first half of Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 28-year-old reported for international duty at England’s St. George’s Park facility on Monday but has been sent back to Spurs to continue rehabilitation.

READ ALSO Former England, Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole retires

England hosts the U.S. in a friendly on Thursday and Croatia in the Nations League on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, commonly referred to as Tottenham or Spurs, is a professional football club in Tottenham, London that competes in the Premier League.

Wembley Stadium will be the club’s home ground for the 2018/19 season until the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opens in 2019.