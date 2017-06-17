The Sun News
Latest
17th June 2017 - Sports federations’election : Only sports policy can save sports in Nigeria – Ngerem
17th June 2017 - Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike : The making of a kidnap kingpin
17th June 2017 - I can win World Cup with Super Eagles in 3 years as NFF president – Kalu
17th June 2017 - IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans
17th June 2017 - Akeredolu’s wife canvasses investment in sound education
17th June 2017 - We’ll support FG’s peace move –Northern elders
17th June 2017 - Igbo group rejects Osinbajo’s proposed parley with S/East, Northern leaders
17th June 2017 - Leadership crisis: Obi, Ohakim disagree
17th June 2017 - Kidnappers threaten to kill abducted Lagos students
17th June 2017 - Lawyer sues FG over replacement of PenCom DG
Home / Sports / Sports federations’election : Only sports policy can save sports in Nigeria – Ngerem

Sports federations’election : Only sports policy can save sports in Nigeria – Ngerem

— 17th June 2017

By Joe Apu

THE furore that greeted the just concluded sports federations’ elections has been described as unnecessary by former Athletics Federation of Nigeria president, Dan Ngerem.

His reason is that Nigeria has continually failed to take the right steps to correct the anomalies bedeviling sports in the country.

While reacting to the complaints by various camps in the elections, Ngerem said: This election scenario has been with our sports for many years and really not the invention/creation of the current Honourable Minister and his Ministry, besides, who pays the piper sometimes call the tune.”

Proferring a solution to the issue, Ngerem called for a sports policy that will be all enduring and not a situation where every minister that is appointed creates his own.

“Put together a sports policy framework that no Minister (in transit to his next elections) can change and/or manipulate for whatever reason. Every new Minister designs his own electoral guidelines – what type of a country are we ….,” he querried?

“Soonest we will all go to sleep after the initial ‘gragra’ depending on if our fa- vorite candidate won or lost. Furthermore, and very soon it will be time to sports travel and earn estacodes – of course most federations are penniless and the Team Nigeria concept to help raise sponsorship funds was allowed to die with active connivance for sports stakeholders.

“Believe me once it is travel time and budget is out – as usual it will again be: “all quiet on the western front.” The ‘war’ will now move to international fed- erations where we go and wash our dirty linens in the full glare of the world.”

Looking ahead, Ngerem, called on stakeholders in Nigerian sports to put to- gether a permanent election guideline and/ or fine tune all the other ones that were done by various Sports Committees and Presidential Committees in the past – and, proactively position the guidelines for the next election.

“My number one suggestion is that hangers on, under employed people
and dislocated people that prey on these federations should be eliminated and most importantly anybody without a day job should not even near any federation board not to talk of chasing to be President. The BVN et al can be used to double check tax returns and sundry issues on individu- als. If we don’t take the initiative now it appears we may wind up as just another ‘talk shop’.”

The sports administrator and business- man wondered if there is any Nigerian sports federation today that has a positive cash balance in their bank accounts and can run their secretariat in their own building and/or rented office without government support.

“Why are we glossing over these is- sues – it is all about positions in sports federation boards where most members contribute nothing. Is serving Nigeria by force and should being a board member be someone’s day job?

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chukwudumeje ‘Evans’ Onwuamadike : The making of a kidnap kingpin

— 17th June 2017

 What monarch, neighbours, others say about Evans Even in incarceration, his name evokes fear at Nnewi Why I won’t disown him, by father From TOPE ADEBOBOYE and DAVID ONWUCHEKWA, Nnewi For years, many cringed at the mere mention of his name. Thoughts of him got instant trepidation sweeping through the minds of the rich and…

Share

  • I can win World Cup with Super Eagles in 3 years as NFF president – Kalu

    — 17th June 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Pillar of  Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said it is easier to win the World Cup than to clinch the African Champions League title, stressing that if given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to manage, he would bring the World Cup to Nigeria in three years. The sports…

    Share

  • IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who nabbed Evans

    — 17th June 2017

    By CHIOMA IGBOKWE The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans. Saturday Sun learnt that the IGP who was highly commended by the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his…

    Share

  • Akeredolu’s wife canvasses investment in sound education

    — 17th June 2017

    The First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has urged the need by government and all relevant organisations to accord sound education the prime place. She identified investment in education as one of the major requirements for the development of the economy. Mrs. Akeredolu spoke recently during the flag-off of the bursary and scholarship…

    Share

  • We’ll support FG’s peace move –Northern elders

    — 17th June 2017

    By Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has said that the north would give the peace move initiated by the Federal Government to resolve the face-off between the region and the South East over the quit notice issued Igbo a chance. The NEF spokesman said the north would…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share