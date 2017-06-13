The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - SPORTS FEDERATIONS’ ELECTION: Dalung tasks electoral, appeals committees
13th June 2017 - Forgive Akpeyi, Agu begs Nigerians, as Iheanacho apologises to Rohr
13th June 2017 - Confederations Cup: FIFA dismisses concerns over Cameroon
13th June 2017 - Amosun keeps democracy alive
13th June 2017 - Associates of deadly kidnapper, Ghana, arrested
13th June 2017 - We’ll protect Shell investments, Wike assures House of Representatives
13th June 2017 - 4 die in Cross River cult war
13th June 2017 - Militant group, NDA, alien to Delta –Okowa
13th June 2017 - Forget propaganda, PDP can never die -Udom
13th June 2017 - Pope set to sack Ahiara priests over church crisis
Home / Sports / SPORTS FEDERATIONS’ ELECTION: Dalung tasks electoral, appeals committees

SPORTS FEDERATIONS’ ELECTION: Dalung tasks electoral, appeals committees

— 13th June 2017

By ROMANUS UGWU, Abuja

MINISTER of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, yester- day constituted electoral committeesforthe National Sports Federation elections, charging the committee to deliver a transparent and credible poll.

Speaking while inaugurating the 93 electoral committees, Dalung warned that conducting elections require courage, resilience and integrity.

The Minister, who listed some of the committees’ mandate to include verification of candidates, conduction of elections for the zonal, vice presidents and presidents of the federations, said that a candidate could only be disqualified base on the elections guideline.

In his words: “The electoral officers must have the courage to do what is right, fair and just. He much have the resilience to weather the storm of criticism and unfair allegations.

“It is important and critical that we get this elections right. It is the foundation of the change we are trying to establish. The outcome will either justify or vilify our intentions. It is the credibility of the process that will vindicate our stand to democratise the Sports Federations.

“Apart from the transition of the old tradition where 13 persons were appointed into the boards, the expansion of the electoral college from 13 to 54 presents its unique challenges. If a process is fair, transparent and credible, both winners and losers will have a sense of victory. So, I charge you all to ensure that we achieve our collective objectives of delivering a fair, transparent and credible election.

“It is on this context that I congratulate each of the members of the committee for their nomination.

This indicates that the hope and belief of the nation on your abilities to deliver this assignment right,’’ Dalung said.

Dalung further noted that the National Sports Federations are responsible for the growth of their sport and were expected to work with their respective affiliated sports associations and private initiative for the overall development of their sports.

“This makes it imperative to get the leadership of our sports federations rights as the existing electoral process is usually manipulated, not transparent and not in line with international best practice. We hope that with these elections, all these will be changed and we are counting on the members if the electoral committee to make this happen,’’ he said.

Similarly, Dalung also inaugurated a seven-member Electoral Appeal Committee to look into all complaints on the election, urging members to be fair, transparent and unbiased in the discharge
of their duties, just as he quipped: “You are expected to imbibe unbiased virtues in the discharge of your duties.”

The President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) Habu Gumel, also advised the electoral committee members to conduct elections in a democratic way as Nigeria would be monitored by international bodies and observers.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Associates of deadly kidnapper, Ghana, arrested

— 13th June 2017

By Christopher Oji Suspected associates of  notorious kidnapper, Terwase Akwaza, aka Ghana, have been arrested. The suspects, Dondo Orsaa Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe, aka Clark, were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday at various locations within Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The suspects and their kingpin, Ghana,…

Share

  • We’ll protect Shell investments, Wike assures House of Representatives

    — 13th June 2017

    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured that his administration will continue to protect Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its investments in the state. The governor said there is no need for the SPDC to relocate from Rivers, as the action will negatively affect the economy of the state and Nigeria. Speaking when he granted…

    Share

  • 4 die in Cross River cult war

    — 13th June 2017

    From Judex Okoro, Calabar Four persons are feared dead in a bloody clash among three rival cult groups in Cross River State. While three persons were killed in Ogoja, as a result of the cult war between the Vikins and the KKK in Abakpa,Ogoja Local Government Area in northern part of the state, one person…

    Share

  • Militant group, NDA, alien to Delta –Okowa

    — 13th June 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has described the militant group, New Delta Avengers (NDA), as a source of distraction being sponsored by fifth columnists, to create tension in the state in particular and the Niger Delta region in general. The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in…

    Share

  • Forget propaganda, PDP can never die -Udom

    — 13th June 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state was in Lagos recently to interact with some Journalists, where he spoke about his mid-term report, the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other issues of national interest. Just before you came in, we saw some slides indicating that you are already producing…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share