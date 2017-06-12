The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Sports antidote to agitations in the country: Sports Minister
12th June 2017 - Court rejects EFCC’s documents in Dasuki aide trial
12th June 2017 - Merkel discusses poverty, migration with African leaders ahead of G20
12th June 2017 - Vice President blames poverty, hunger for social conflicts
12th June 2017 - Activists gather at late MKO Abiola’s family home to mark June 12
12th June 2017 - DONE AT LAST: Osinbajo signs 2017 Budget
12th June 2017 - Katy Perry holds out olive branch to Taylor Swift after public spats
12th June 2017 - THE SUN INVASION: NUJ threatens to sue EFCC
12th June 2017 - Dubai conglomerate moves to invest in Arik Air
12th June 2017 - Ben Obumselu (1930 –2017): An extraordinary literary life
Home / Cover / Sports / Sports antidote to agitations in the country: Sports Minister

Sports antidote to agitations in the country: Sports Minister

— 12th June 2017

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja described sports as the only vaccine to end agitations and unnecessary anxiety in the country.

“Apart from ICT, sports is the second largest employer in the world and only sports can address the challenges of this country,’’ Dalung said while addressing the newly-inaugurated seven-man electoral appeal committee for the National Sports Federation elections.

The minister said sports is the only vaccine and instrument to stop agitations, with the way the country is presently.

“If the right thing is done, young people will realise their talents and will have hope in this country, or else the sermon of peace will be like a mere gospel to a hungry man,’’ he said.

Dalung added that Nigerians must change their attitude to sports development, in the areas of sponsorship and encouraging the youths to do sports.

“If we neglect sports we should forget about peace,’’ he said.

The 2017 elections into the boards of the national sports federations are scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sports antidote to agitations in the country: Sports Minister

— 12th June 2017

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja described sports as the only vaccine to end agitations and unnecessary anxiety in the country. “Apart from ICT, sports is the second largest employer in the world and only sports can address the challenges of this country,’’ Dalung said while addressing the newly-inaugurated seven-man…

Share

  • Court rejects EFCC’s documents in Dasuki aide trial

    — 12th June 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday rejected an e-payment document tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing trial of Col. Nicholas Ashinze, an aide to retired Col. Sambo Dasuki. The judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, held that the e-payment schedule of N3.12 billion issued from the office of the Secretary…

    Share

  • Merkel discusses poverty, migration with African leaders ahead of G20

    — 12th June 2017

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday held talks on reducing poverty and conflict with African leaders including Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi and AU Chief Alpha Conde. The talks, taking place ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7 and 8, were attended by leaders of African countries including Tunisia, Rwanda, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and…

    Share

  • Vice President blames poverty, hunger for social conflicts

    — 12th June 2017

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has attributed the agitation and social tension in the country primarily to hunger and poverty. Osinbajo said this while declaring open the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) conference at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UniZik), Awka, on Monday. He said that political leaders across the country had failed to distribute equitably…

    Share

  • Activists gather at late MKO Abiola’s family home to mark June 12

    — 12th June 2017

    Civil rights activists among others on Monday gathered at the Ikeja family home of the Late Chief MKO Abiola to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election. They gathered for a National Breakfast Prayer and Tribute Session for the Late Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled presidential election, with some also…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share