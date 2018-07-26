– The Sun News
juventus vs bayern

Sport Livescore: International Champions Cup: Result of Juventus vs Bayern Munich

— 26th July 2018

NG Dailypost

Juventus will take on Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Thursday morning.

The Serie A champions will, however, not have Cristiano Ronaldo available for the game, as he is still on vacation following his participation at the 2018 World Cup.

Bayern now have a new manager in Niko Kovac and he will be keen to test out members of his squad, ahead of the new season.

Juventus will take on Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Thursday morning.

The Serie A champions will, however, not have Cristiano Ronaldo available for the game, as he is still on vacation following his participation at the 2018 World Cup.

Bayern now have a new manager in Niko Kovac and he will be keen to test out members of his squad, ahead of the new season.

Kick-off is 12.05am Nigerian time.

Thursday, July 26

12.05: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

