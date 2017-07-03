Split agitators working against wish of God, says cleric

Those fanning embers of disunity in the country are working against the will of God and this would soon backfire on them, as no law under the present constitution permits anyone to disobey leaders whether political, spiritual or traditional.

This was the position of Supreme Head of Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Alao.

Alao stated this on Sunday while addressing hundreds of faithful at the 30th years on the pulpit of Primate Luke Babasanya, General Overseer of the Church of the King of kings, Iju, Lagos.

According to Alao, “We have read and seen a lot about threats and counter-threats coming from some sections of the country, but I tell Nigerians today that those fanning embers of disunity in the country would be put to shame as the coming together of the various groups to form Nigeria was an act of God. There is no law that permits anyone to disobey the leaders be it political, spiritual or traditional even when they are believed to have gone wrong. There are processes by which we can ventilate our angers but not to resort to threatening other groups as we have seen of late.

Alao also urged those agitating for the dissolution of the country to jettison the idea saying, “Our strength lies in unity as a country.”

Speaking in similar vein, Primate Babasanya assured that it was not the vision of God for Nigeria to divide. He also emphasised that there would be no war in the country and that all differences would be resolved amicably among groups.