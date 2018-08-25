There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children

Kate, just tell us you are looking for a zombie and not a man going by what you wrote last week. You are not in any position to advice ladies about relationships because you hate men. Stop deceiving women, man hater. Obinna, Aba I really appreciate your write-up. I pity women who have to put up with egocentric and hard men who were not taught how to treat women. I wish all men would read that piece and learn how to treat their women better.

Lucy Edoho, Oron It is commendable that despite the negative feedbacks you get every week, you are still courageously liberating women from obnoxious men. You are quite a super woman. Keep it up! Victor, Enugu Kate, please never relent writing from the depth of your heart. This column is building real men who in turn encourage their partners to be successful and confident. These men are so joyful that in life and death, they have real women. Many couples are giving good testimonies of the positive contributions of your write-ups to their unions. God bless you real good Tony, Umuahia

I will start taking you serious when you educate women on how to treat their men. Do you have anything against men with all these articles directed at them every week? Why don’t you balance the things you write instead of sounding angry and bitter all the time? Chibuzor, Awka

The way you talk about men in your column is very disrespectful. You sound like a heartbroken woman who has been disappointed many times by different men. Channel your anger somewhere else and stop turning the hearts of women who want to be good wives against their husbands. You are on a satanic mission to destroy homes but God will punish you. Charles, Lagos