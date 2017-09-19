The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Speaker of the House warns against “Climate Change”
19th September 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Oct. 19
19th September 2017 - IPOB: Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo due in Gombe Saturday
19th September 2017 - “Merciless” Hurricane Maria devastates Dominica
19th September 2017 - Anambra: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda
19th September 2017 - Inter-state buses: Ojota Park ready to receive relocated operators – NURTW
19th September 2017 - U.S. launches first military base in Israel to curb Iran
19th September 2017 - Ibeku youths vow to resist removal of Nnamdi Kanu’s father as Eze
19th September 2017 - UNILORIN most subscribed varsity in 4 years
19th September 2017 - Failed politicians, tresury looters behind restructuring, IPOB, others – Girei
Home / Cover / National / Speaker of the House warns against “Climate Change”

Speaker of the House warns against “Climate Change”

— 19th September 2017

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to refrain from activities capable of exacerbating the  consequences of climate change.

Dogara made the call while declaring open a two-day public hearing on a bill to amend the National Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to provide for and adopt clean air policies.

The event was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Environment and Habitat.

Represented by Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Chukwuka Onyema, Dogara expressed concern over environmental devastation, particularly the current flood ravaging parts of the country.

He called for concerted efforts to save the environment and Nigerians from devastating effects of greenhouse gas emissions, discharge of untreated harmful effluents and deforestation.

According to him, the current scenario of flaring associated gas, incidence of oil spillage and the discharge of untreated effluents into the canals, rivers and seas cannot continue indefinitely.
“We cannot continue to pretend that this does not affect our environment, our health and lives.

“Nigeria as a nation cannot afford to continue with this business-as-usual attitude to forest clearing or deforestation.

“The effect of climate change is real and its consequences are severe and we must do our utmost not to exacerbate it.

“Setting standard, ethical codes of conduct and professionalising every segment of environmental practices is very apt and is therefore, at the very heart of the sustainability of our lives.

“We as a nation need to key into building capacities and the competencies in every aspect of environmental management, be it green or brown,’’ he added.

The speaker also called for increased involvement of stakeholders in the management, protection and sustainability of the country’s environment.

According to him, we need to encourage private sector, civil society and non-governmental organisations’ participation in environmental stewardship and accountability.

He called for synergy among the three arms of government for greater enforcement of environment laws in the country.

The job of enforcement of environmental standard and regulations needs the collaboration of the three arms of government.

“It also needs the effective commitment of the law enforcement agencies to enforce the provisions of our extant laws and regulations on the environment.

“Those who cause malicious and harmful damage to our environment must be made to bear the brunt of the law.

“It is now criminal to stand aloof and do nothing while our environment is deliberately being destroyed,’’ Dogara added.
Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Obinna Chidoka, said that environmental devastation in the country had brought hardship on Nigerians, put health at risk and dislocated economy and social life.

Chidoka said that there was no part of the country that was not experiencing one form of environmental challenge or the other.

“The House of Representatives has come to the conclusion that the actions or inactions which are fast destroying our environment have to stop, if not, we will have no place to run to very soon,’’ he said.

The Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan, said that there was need to mainstream environmental issues in developmental projects in the country.

The minister, who was represented by Mrs Stella Aborime, Legal Adviser of the ministry, said that they would study the bill and make submissions to the committee.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Speaker of the House warns against “Climate Change”

— 19th September 2017

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to refrain from activities capable of exacerbating the  consequences of climate change. Dogara made the call while declaring open a two-day public hearing on a bill to amend the National Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to provide for and…

  • Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Oct. 19

    — 19th September 2017

      From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, on Tuesday, adjourned till October 19, 2017, for hearing of the main suit filed against a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Public Complaints Commissioner in charge of Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav. The Benue State Government had instituted a criminal case against Tsav…

  • IPOB: Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo due in Gombe Saturday

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, is billed to visit Gombe State as part of consultations with the Igbo people as well as meet with relevant stakeholders with a view to bringing lasting peace in the country. Chief Kenneth Onyebuchi Okuego, Eze-Ndigbo in Gombe…

  • Anambra: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda

    — 19th September 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mrs. Udoka Obiji Gabriel, has reeled out a 9-point agenda. Mrs. Gabriel, who is the only female candidate in the forthcoming election, emerged as the flag-bearer of her party after a keenly contested primary. Addressing newsmen,…

  • Inter-state buses: Ojota Park ready to receive relocated operators – NURTW

    — 19th September 2017

    …As residents welcome restriction along Ikorodu Road Chairman of Lagos State Branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, on Tuesday, said the inter-state transport park at Odo-Iya Alaro in Ojota was now ready to receive the operators banned along Ikorodu Road. Speaking through the Secretary of Ojota Main Garage Branch,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share