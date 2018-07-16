– The Sun News
Home / Politics / Speak out against against dictatorial tendencies, Wike tells clerics
WIKE WARNS TO BE WARY OF APC FG 'DICTATORIAL TENDENCIES'

Speak out against against dictatorial tendencies, Wike tells clerics

— 16th July 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Christian clerics to speak out against the dictatorial tendencies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government for the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

The governor said keeping quiet at this critical point will not augur well for the growth of the country.
Speaking during the 10th memorial anniversary of the late Bishop Samuel Onyuku Elenwo at the state Ecumenical Centre, Wike urged clerics to pay more attention to the political developments in the country.

Read also: Wike condemns attack on Fayose, berates APC-led FG

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor said Nigerians irrespective of their religious and political persuasions, must stand up for the people.

He regretted the killings of Christians in different parts of the North and urged the security agencies to work towards stopping the killings.

Commenting on the life and times of Elenwo, former Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North, Wike said he made quality contributions to the development of the church.

The governor said the capacity crowd at the Ecumenical Centre was a confirmation that Elenwo dutifully served the people of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of a commemorative book on the bishop and the launch of the Bishop Samuel Onyuku Elenwo Foundation.

Leave a reply

