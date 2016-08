BY RITA CHIOMA OKOYE

International artist, Ms. Bodega, who was inspired by Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has stormed Nigeria to do a song for her fans.

She collaborated with dancehall sensation, Timaya to do another music entitled, Watta.

Produced by Young D, Watta is an Afro-American music that is gradually taking over the international airwaves. The music was inspired by Fela’s Water No Get Enemy, with a mix of African rhythms and melodies. The video of Watta was shot in Nigeria by Unlimited L.A and it’s spreading fast.

Bodega’s soothing voice and Timaya’s raspy Afro-pop flare take the sound to another level. Representing several countries and cultures around the world, the song and these artists are expected to take the global audience by storm.

Though, raised in New York City, Bodega’s background is an exotic mix of Israeli, Yemenite, Spanish-Moroccan, Turkish and Dutch.