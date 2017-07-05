The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2017 - Arsonists deceive troops before attacking villagers – Senator Yusuf
5th July 2017 - Naira rises marginally against dollar
5th July 2017 - IMF cautions G20 leaders on ‘myopic’ trade policies
5th July 2017 - Spanish police bust Bulgarian “honey trap” prostitution crime ring
5th July 2017 - Boko Haram bombing: Senate calls for security measures at University of Maiduguri
5th July 2017 - Aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan
5th July 2017 - OVH partners Interswitch to transform fuel retailing across Nigeria
5th July 2017 - Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA
5th July 2017 - 2 Rivers judiciary workers abducted
5th July 2017 - Rivers govt. dispels land acquisition, compensation rumours
Home / Cover / World News / Spanish police bust Bulgarian “honey trap” prostitution crime ring

Spanish police bust Bulgarian “honey trap” prostitution crime ring

— 5th July 2017

A Bulgarian gang that used prostitutes as honey traps before robbing wealthy tourists in Marbella has been smashed by Spanish police. Police raided 21 properties in Spain and 15 in Bulgaria in a joint operation.

Thirteen women, forced to work as prostitutes on the streets of the luxury resort of Puerto Banus, were “liberated.”

​Twenty-six suspected gang members were arrested in Spain and another eight in Bulgaria on Tuesday (July 5) after an operation overseen by Europol.

Europol said the operation had dismantled a “criminal network of Bulgarian origin involved in human trafficking.”

The women were reportedly taken out in groups of six or seven to Puerto Banus, a luxury marina and casino complex near Marbella, Spain. They were guarded by women members of the gang to make sure they did not run off or alert the authorities.

The Bulgarian gang was attempting to take full control of prostitution in Marbella and neighboring Torremolinos.

Europol said the raids also led to the seizure of 50,000 euros (US$56,600) in cash, 12 luxury watches, including six Rolexes, and a “significant” amount of drugs.

Six properties and 18 cars have been seized by police and dozens of bank accounts frozen, mainly in Spain.

The investigation began in 2014 when Spanish police detected the network trafficking women there from Bulgaria.

Both countries are European Union members and there is no border control so women can be brought from one country to the other, by road via Romania, Hungary, Austria, Italy and France, without any checks on their identities or whether they are traveling of their own free will.

“They recruited vulnerable women in Bulgaria by luring them with the promise of a better life, either by abusing their precarious financial situation or by resorting to other known recruitment methods like the ‘lover boy,’ ” Europol said in a statement.

When they arrived in Spain they suddenly realized they had been tricked but by then they had been forced to become prostitutes and were threatened with violence if they refused.

The gang also threatened violence against the Bulgarian women’s children and other relatives back home.

But the gang was not satisfied with merely making money through prostitution. They also tasked the women with stealing their cash, credit cards and other valuable objects, sometimes after spiking the men’s drinks.

“By combining the sexual exploitation with forced criminality, the criminal group obtained huge profits,” Europol said.

“Clients were charged with the sexual services provided by the victims and at the same time being robbed of whatever cash and valuable objects they had with them,” the statement added.

“The objects were channeled to local pawnshops linked to the group and responsible for converting them into cash which was used either to purchase high value cars or transported back to Bulgaria and reinvested in other assets or activities,” it said.

In 2007, an Albanian-led gang which trafficked Russian women to Spain’s Costa Brava to work as prostitutes was smashed.

(Source: Sputnik)

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Arsonists deceive troops before attacking villagers – Senator Yusuf

— 5th July 2017

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf representing Taraba Central Senatorial district has alleged that arsonists deceived and beat security operatives before attacking villages in Mambilla Plateau of Sardauna local government of Taraba State between 17th to 23rd June, 2017. Briefing journalists in Abuja after Wednesday’s Senate plenary, the lawmaker decried the recent attacks, saying that casualties of…

Share

  • Naira rises marginally against dollar

    — 5th July 2017

    The Naira on Wednesday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Nigerian currency traded at N365 to a dollar, stronger than N366 its closing rate on Tuesday, while the pound sterling and the Euro exchanged at N468 and N412, respectively. At the Bureau De Change…

    Share

  • IMF cautions G20 leaders on ‘myopic’ trade policies

    — 5th July 2017

    The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged leaders of the Group of 20 major economies to avoid “myopic” nationalistic policies and to work together in agreed forums to resolve their trade and economic differences. In a pointed message before U.S. President Donald Trump’s first G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday and Saturday, the IMF…

    Share

  • Spanish police bust Bulgarian “honey trap” prostitution crime ring

    — 5th July 2017

    A Bulgarian gang that used prostitutes as honey traps before robbing wealthy tourists in Marbella has been smashed by Spanish police. Police raided 21 properties in Spain and 15 in Bulgaria in a joint operation. Thirteen women, forced to work as prostitutes on the streets of the luxury resort of Puerto Banus, were “liberated.” ​Twenty-six suspected gang members were arrested…

    Share

  • Boko Haram bombing: Senate calls for security measures at University of Maiduguri

    — 5th July 2017

    In order to avert and end the imminent suicide bombings by Boko Haram insurgents on the prestigious University of Maiduguri, the Senate has urged the federal government to quickly intervene and immediately put in place serious security measures to restore peace in the institution and host community. The Senate mandated the relevant security agencies to…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share