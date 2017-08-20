The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2017 - BREAKING: Gunmen kill Ortom’s aide
20th August 2017 - Legendary U.S comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91
20th August 2017 - Ilashe boat mishap caused by overloading, illegal jetty – Lagos govt.
20th August 2017 - Lagos govt. shuts Oko-Baba plank market
20th August 2017 - Bayelsa govt. condemns shooting at APC secretariat, orders probe
20th August 2017 - Nigeria assumes full functions in Ethiopia, AU, UN
20th August 2017 - NANS writes Jigawa gov. over aide’s role in leadership crisis
20th August 2017 - Suspected herdsmen steal Ebonyi Dep. Speaker’s cows
20th August 2017 - ‘School debate stimulates reading culture among students’
20th August 2017 - Aso Rock Chapel celebrates Buhari’s return
Home / World News / Spain: Islamist terrorists planned major attack with 100 gas tanks

Spain: Islamist terrorists planned major attack with 100 gas tanks

— 20th August 2017

Police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect from the 12-member Islamic extremist cell that staged two vehicle attacks and plotted much deadlier carnage using explosives favored by Islamic State militants.

Complicating the manhunt, though, was the fact that police have so far been unable to officially identify who exactly is at large.

While police have identified the 12 members of the cell, three people remain unaccounted for: two believed killed when the house where the plot was being hatched exploded Wednesday, and a suspected fugitive, Catalan police official Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters Sunday.

Trapero declined to confirm that Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan, was the one at large and the suspected driver of the van that plowed down Barcelona’s Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 120. Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in seaside town of Cambrils.

“We are working in that line,” Trapero said. But he added: “We don’t know where he is.”

Another police official did confirm that three vans tied to the investigation were rented with Abouyaaquoub’s credit card: The one used in the Las Ramblas carnage, another found in the northeastern town of Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived, and a third found in Vic, on the road between the two.

Police believe the cell members had planned to fill the vans with explosives and create a massive attack in the Catalan capital. Trapero confirmed that more than 100 tanks of butane gas were found at the Alcanar house that exploded, as well as ingredients of the explosive TATP, which was used by the Islamic State group in attacks in Paris and Brussels.

“Our thesis is that the group had planned one or more attacks with explosives in the city of Barcelona,” he said. That plot was foiled, however, when the house in Alcanar blew up Wednesday night.

The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, who police think could have died in the Alcanar explosion. Trapero confirmed the imam was part of the investigation but said police had no solid evidence that he was responsible for radicalizing the young men in the cell.

Es Satty in June abruptly quit working at a mosque in Ripoll and has not been seen since.
His former mosque denounced the deadly attacks and weeping relatives marched into a Ripoll square on Saturday, tearfully denying any knowledge of the radical plans of their sons and brothers. Abouyaaquoub’s mother said his younger brother Hussein has also disappeared, as has the younger brother of one of five radicals shot dead Friday by police during the Cambrils attack.

Everyone so far known in the cell grew up in Ripoll, a town in the Catalan foothills 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Barcelona. Spanish police searched nine homes in Ripoll, including Es Satty’s, and set up roadblocks. French police carried out extra border checks on people coming in from Spain.

Neighbors, family and the mayor of Ripoll said they were shocked by news of the alleged involvement of the young men, whom all described as integrated Spanish and Catalan speakers.

Halima Hychami, the weeping mother of Mohamed Hychami, an attacker believed to have been killed by police, said he told her he was leaving on vacation and would return in about a week. His younger brother, Omar, left mid-afternoon Thursday and has not been heard from since.

“We found out by watching TV, same as all of you. They never talked about the imam. They were normal boys. They took care of me, booked my flight when I went on vacation. They all had jobs. They didn’t steal. Never had a problem with me or anybody else. I can’t understand it,” she said.

Fatima Abouyaaquoub, sister-in-law of the Hychami brothers and the cousin of Younes Abouyaaquoub, found it all hard to believe.

“I’m still waiting for all of it to be a lie. I don’t know if they were brainwashed or they gave them some type of medication or what. I can’t explain it,” she said.

Islamic extremists have made a point of targeting Europe’s major tourist attractions — especially in rented or hijacked vehicles. But in the last two years, the extremist group has steadily lost ground in its self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

On Sunday, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and other officials attended a solemn Mass at Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica for the victims of the attacks.

The archbishop of Barcelona, Cardinal Joan Josep Omella, said the presence of so many people was a “beautiful mosaic” of unity and urged all to work toward a common objective of “peace, respect, fraternal coexistence and love.”

The 14 people killed spanned generations — from age 3 to 80 — and left behind devastated loved ones.

Vancouver police said Sunday that 53-year-old Canadian Ian Moore Wilson was among those killed in Barcelona and his wife Valerie was wounded.

Fiona Wilson, his daughter, described her father as an adventurous traveler and thanked those who helped him and her mother in his final moments.

“In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” she said.

Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, a 57-year-old Spaniard, was killed with his 3-year-old grand-nephew, Javier Martinez, while walking along the Las Ramblas promenade. His widow Roser is recovering in a hospital.

“We are a broken family,” niece Raquel Baron Lopez posted on Twitter.

Other victims included a grandmother, 74, and her granddaughter, 20, from Portugal who were visiting Barcelona to celebrate a birthday; an Italian father who saved his children’s lives but lost his own; an American man who was celebrating his first wedding anniversary.

By late Saturday, the Catalan emergency service said 53 attack victims were still hospitalized, 13 of them in critical condition.

(Source: PIX11)

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Nwagu K V 20th August 2017 at 9:59 pm
    Reply

    What do they want, these Moslems? What inspires them? God or the devil? The Lord said, ” thou shalt not kill.” But they commit murder in the name of the Lord. You call them extremists but what do you call normal seeming Nigerians who kill women for trivial reasons like preaching Christianity which is also a manifestation of the same God which the Muslims pretend to believe in. God, the Almighty, the ancient of days, the magnificent in holiness, the awesome in glory does not require human blood for sacrifice as does Moloch an ancient Syrian god. Are Muslims actually worshiping Moloch an incarnation of Satan?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Gunmen kill Ortom’s aide

— 20th August 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Another aide to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Dr. Tavershima Adyorough, was, on Sunday, shot dead at his Makurdi residence by yet-to-be0identified gunmen. Adyorough, who was Principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investments, was shot and killed by gunmen who invaded his residence at about 12.30am Sunday and also shot…

  • Legendary U.S comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91

    — 20th August 2017

    Jerry Lewis, the brash slapstick comic who teamed with Dean Martin in the 1950s and later starred in “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy” before launching the Muscular Dystrophy telethon, has died in Las Vegas. He was 91. The Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes reported that he died at his home at 9:15 a.m….

  • Ilashe boat mishap caused by overloading, illegal jetty – Lagos govt.

    — 20th August 2017

    …Asks NIWA to respect Appeal Court verdict on Inland waterways …Reiterates call for operators to adhere to safety standards The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, confirmed the death of 12 persons in the boat mishap which occurred at the weekend in Ilashe area of the State. In a statement issued by the Managing Director of…

  • Lagos govt. shuts Oko-Baba plank market

    — 20th August 2017

    The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, ordered the immediate closure of an illegal plank market in Oko-Baba Extension by Wright Street in Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state. The government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon. Muslim Folami, said the decision to shut down…

  • Bayelsa govt. condemns shooting at APC secretariat, orders probe

    — 20th August 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has condemned, in very strong terms, the attack at the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Yenagoa, the state capital. This was even as Bayelsa APC leaders have insisted that the three expelled members of the party were moles of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share