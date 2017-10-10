The Sun News
Spain Catalan crisis: Puigdemont seeks independence talks
ECOWAS approves calls free roaming for member states
IPOB terrorist tag Nigeria's global embarrassment -Nebo
NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders
FG to tackle child malnutrition with $350m  
Monkey Pox: Osun gets 3 quarantine centres
Kachikwu/Baru feud: PANDEF calls for Baru's suspension
Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run
Anxiety in Ondo over Monkey Pox
Spain Catalan crisis: Puigdemont seeks independence talks

— 10th October 2017

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said his people voted for independence from Spain – but that he wants a negotiated solution with Madrid.
He asked the regional parliament in Barcelona to suspend the effect of the vote so talks could begin – rather than breaking away immediately.
A vote on 1 October resulted in almost 90% of voters backing independence, Catalan officials say.
Madrid said it was illegal and Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended it.
No voters largely boycotted the referendum ballot – which had a reported turnout of 43% – and there were several reports of irregularities.
National police were involved in violent scenes as they manhandled voters.
LIVE coverage
Mr Puigdemont told the regional parliament that the “people’s will” was to break away from Madrid, but he also said he wanted to “de-escalate” the tension around the issue .
He hailed the referendum process and condemned the actions of the Spanish government, but acknowledged that people on all sides were worried about what would happen next.
“We are all part of the same community and we need to go forward together. The only way forward is democracy and peace,” he told deputies.
But he also said Catalonia was being denied the right to self-determination, and paying too much in taxes to the central government in Madrid.
Catalan police have been posted outside the parliament in Barcelona, sealing off the grounds to the public. A large pro-independence rally is currently taking place in the area.
Source: BBC.COM

  • ECOWAS approves calls free roaming for member states

    — 10th October 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ministers in charge of Telecommunications and Information Communications Technology (ICT), have approved free regional roaming regulation for member states. A statement by the ECOWAS Commission, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the endorsement of the regional roaming regulation came during the…

  • IPOB terrorist tag Nigeria’s global embarrassment -Nebo

    — 10th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo, has joined in condemning the federal government for branding the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) terrorist organization. Nebo said such derogatory tag truncated the global respect Nigeria has been battling to redeem recently. Prof Nebo spoke at the inaugural distinguished lecture series organised…

  • NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders

    — 10th October 2017

      From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NPTIP), said it has rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking within one year. NAPTIP also disclosed that over 329 traffickers had been convicted, adding that the agency has also prosecuted over 4,000 cases within the period under review. The Director-General…

  •   FG to tackle child malnutrition with $350m  

    — 10th October 2017

      *Reps summon minister over Monkey Pox outbreak From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Plans by the federal government and the World Bank to launch a $350 million programme to address malnutrition and stunting among 13 million children have reached advanced stage. This much the Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed yesterday, at the opening of…

