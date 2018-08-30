– The Sun News
hughley

Spain 2018: D' Tigress ready for any opposition – Hughley

30th August 2018

Joe Apu

Head coach of the D’ Tigress, Otis Hughley has declared his team ready for all opposition at the forthcoming FIBA Basketball Women’s World Cup in Spain come September.

Hughley, while speaking with the media after his team’s morning training stated that there would have been no need to take up the Nigeria job if he had fears of not succeeding with the team.

“The players you see here all have one thing in common and that is determination to succeed. They are focused on the task ahead and we’re all on the same page ahead of the World.

“Personally, I am one who is positive in what I do and can only work with people of like minds. These girls are set for action and I can see the determination in their faces that they want to go out there and make a success of the task ahead.”

Asked if the big teams like Team USA and other top ranked teams are not a threat to him, Hughley said he is not bothered about big names but want to play basic basketball.

“The USA are the best in the world no doubt but that is not to say we’ll not face them squarely. I would be glad to come face to face with the USA and we’ll play the game. I don’t think that any team is invincible and can tell you that we’ll give our best.”

Hugely previously led Mobile’s LeFlore High School, Alabama, USA to six state tournaments and one state title before getting hired as an assistant coach by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA will henceforth lead the D’Tigress team.

Paired in Group B alongside Argentina and Turkey, the current African champions will start their World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday, 22nd of September.

