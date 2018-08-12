– The Sun News
Spain 2018: D' Tigress coach, Otis names Elonu Captain

— 12th August 2018

Elonu was in the Nigerian side that won gold at the Afrobasket 2017 championship in Mali where she averaged 9.1points per game and the team’s high 3.9 assists.

Joe Apu

New D’ Tigress coach, Otis Hughley has named former Perfumerias Avenida Salamanca of Spain star, Adaora Elonu as the captain of the team ahead of the September FIBA Basketball Women’s World Cup in Spain.

According to a release from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) media department, Elonu who recently got signed by WNBA side, Atlanta Dream replaces the duo of Aisha Mohammed and Kalu Ezinne-Phelps who captained the team to the 2017 AfroBasket win in Mali.

Otis said the decision was taken in the best interest of the team ahead of the championship and believes her maturity and experience will serve the team well on and off the court.

The Shooting Forward’s appointment was applauded by the players who pledged their total support.

Elonu, one of the most experienced and oldest members of the National team was part of the 2015 AfroBasket bronze medal winning team where she was voted as one of the competition’s best five players. She would be assisted by another WNBA star, Evelyn Akhator of the Dallas Wings.

READ ALSO: 2017 AfroBasket Women: D’Tigress rules Africa

Elonu was in the Nigerian side that won gold at the Afrobasket 2017 championship in Mali where she averaged 9.1points per game and the team’s high 3.9 assists.

Leave a reply

