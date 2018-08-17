– The Sun News
The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has expressed hope that space technology would boost food security and encourage other socio-economic developments in Nigeria.

A Communiqué of the Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD), a subsidiary of NASRDA, stated this at the end of the centre’s Annual Space Conference and Exhibition, on Friday in Abuja,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had its theme as “Revolutionising Agriculture through Space Science and Technology Application.

Scientists at the conference observed that one of the important goals of the United Nations by 2020 was to attain at least 70 per cent of food security.

They said that the role of Space Science and Technology (SST) on precision agriculture was gaining attention globally.

READ ALSO Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

“Space technology reflects the comprehensive way and the driving force behind diversified economies of developed nations. “Nigeria should embrace space technology as a tool for food security and other socio-economic development.

“Funding of space technology research in Nigeria is grossly inadequate compared to how space is fairing in nations of the world, hence the need for more funding, since space is an international industry.”

The communiqué added that the space agency and CSTD needed to be properly funded and encourage synergy among relevant government agencies.

“The Federal Government should allocate annually three per cent of its Consolidated Revenue to significantly upscale sustained development of space science and technology in Nigeria.

“The FG should establish a Joint Task Committee comprising the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Water Resources, and Environment as well as the space agency.

“This is to identify, develop and promote priority space technology driven packages needed to facilitate large, medium and small scale Agriculture.”

It noted that the space agency should be more involved in climate change, satellite-enabled capacity researches to create early awareness among other recommendations.

Share