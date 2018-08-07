– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’
7th August 2018 - Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development
7th August 2018 - 6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP
7th August 2018 - Gov. Bello tasks N-Power beneficiaries on diligence, dedication to service
7th August 2018 - 2m Nigerians depend on mining for livelihood – Bwari
7th August 2018 - Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba
7th August 2018 - Ondo govt. denies alleged planned resignation, defection of commissioners, aides
7th August 2018 - Impeached speaker loses bid to vacate restraining order
7th August 2018 - Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred, Soyinka tells Ortom
7th August 2018 - Benin, Nigeria, Niger meeting’ll end smuggling of rice – envoy
Home / National / Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’
SOYINKA

Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’

— 7th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has enjoined Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to remain resilient, unbowed and undeterred in the face of stiff opposition and persecution he is experiencing following his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Soyinka gave the advice in a recent letter to Governor Ortom on his decision to dump the ruling APC applauded his decision to seek an alternative platform especially with the level of alleged insensitivity exhibited by his former party to the wanton killings in Benue State.

The Nobel laureate maintained that Governor Ortom had a moral right to seek an alternative political platform and that should not be the reason for the heavy-handed campaign against him since he enjoys the free rights to do so.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Terver Akase, who informed reporters of Soyinka’s letter to his principal, said the contents of the letter read: “As a leader of a people who took much of the earliest brunt of unleashed herdsmen savagery, and cried in vain for help, you have a moral right to seek the promise of an alternative haven of security for your people.

READ ALSO: 6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP

“They remain your primary responsibility. We are all free to cavil over the actual choice of an alternative destination, but no one can deny the inalienable entitlement to such action, especially where provoked by disillusionment and a sense of impotence under existing association.

“Coincidences are, by their very nature, suspect, and I certainly perceive the beginnings of a heavy-handed campaign of reprisals from ruling circles over your political decision.

“This bodes ill for the nation. It goes beyond any immediately affected state and alerts us all to fascistic threats against a common democratic destination, and the basic right of free choice of political paths towards its attainment.

“I can only urge you therefore to take heart, and remain resilient, unbowed, and undeterred,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOYINKA

Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’

— 7th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has enjoined Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to remain resilient, unbowed and undeterred in the face of stiff opposition and persecution he is experiencing following his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Soyinka gave the advice in a…

  • Anyaoku

    Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, has said that good governance is an important element for socio-economic development and improving the quality of life. Anyaoku said this on Monday in Umuahia during the public presentation of a book titled “A Scholar in Governance: A Kaleidoscope of Okezie Victor Ikpeazu”…

  • OSUN

    6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP

    — 7th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Political activities ahead of the governorship election scheduled for September 22 in Osun State took a new twist, on Monday, with the mass defection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) executive members to the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Those who defected from the APC included 580 of the 780 local excos,…

  • Bello

    Gov. Bello tasks N-Power beneficiaries on diligence, dedication to service

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday urged beneficiaries of Federal Government’s Batch ‘B’ N-Power Programme to serve with diligence and dedication in their places of assignments. Bello gave the advice at a ceremony and Deployment Exercise of Batch ‘B’ N-Power successful beneficiaries in Kogi at the Government House, Lokoja. He said “Kogi Government…

  • MINING

    2m Nigerians depend on mining for livelihood – Bwari

    — 7th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government, on Monday, said that with the renewed interest in mining brought about by the current administration’s diversification efforts, at least two million people in Nigeria are now directly or indirectly dependent on Artisanal and Small Scale Mining (ASM) for their livelihoods. Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share