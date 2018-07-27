– The Sun News
QUIS CUSTODIET

Soyinka set to unveil Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?

— 27th July 2018

The formal unveiling of Wole Soyinka’s latest Interventions Series, Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?, published by Bookcraft, Ibadan, promises to be a hard-hitting, interactive and engaging session.

READ ALSO: Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow

Among Soyinka’s interlocutors will be Kunle Ajibade, a renowned journalist, editor, publisher, The News/ PM News, and author of Jailed for Life: A Reporter’s Prison Notes; Kadaria Ahmed, journalist, media and television host; and Akin Osuntokun, political scientist, strategist and writer.

Others are Femi Falana, SAN, lawyer and human rights activist; and Kayode Komolafe, journalist, writer and Deputy Managing Director, THISDAY Newspapers.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the stimulating conversation on current socio-political matters in the country. The event, which kicks off at 11.30 am, Tuesday, August 2nd, will take place at the Freedom Park (Kongi Art Gallery), Broad Street, Lagos Island.

