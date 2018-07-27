The formal unveiling of Wole Soyinka’s latest Interventions Series, Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?, published by Bookcraft, Ibadan, promises to be a hard-hitting, interactive and engaging session.

Among Soyinka’s interlocutors will be Kunle Ajibade, a renowned journalist, editor, publisher, The News/ PM News, and author of Jailed for Life: A Reporter’s Prison Notes; Kadaria Ahmed, journalist, media and television host; and Akin Osuntokun, political scientist, strategist and writer.

Others are Femi Falana, SAN, lawyer and human rights activist; and Kayode Komolafe, journalist, writer and Deputy Managing Director, THISDAY Newspapers.