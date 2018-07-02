The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow
WOLE SOYINKA

Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow

— 2nd July 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Barring any late change, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will tomorrow shake the nation’s socio-political landscape as he presents a documented atrocities allegedly perpetrated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against Nigerians and Nigeria.

The presentation, which is scheduled to hold at Freedom Park, Lagos, will be attended by some eminent Nigerians, especially from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Soyinka, who announced the planned presentation on June 22, at a dinner and award ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI), in Abuja, said he resolved to document “Obasanjo’s evils” to put the record straight about the former president.

He claimed that Obasanjo is the worst hypocrite Nigeria has ever produced and implored Nigerians to wait and see the documents which articulated the ex-presidents misdeeds.

He said: “Obasanjo is the most hypocritical leader this nation has ever produced. He has crossed the red line… I will launch a publication to expose him at Freedom Park in Lagos, on July 3.”

The former president is yet to formally respond to Soyinka’s description of him as a hypocrite and the planned launch of a publication on his ‘misdeeds’.

Soyinka, a veteran playwright, was responding to a question on why he always criticises late military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, and does not pay attention to the evils committed by other leaders, most of them still living.

After explaining why he would not stop criticising Abacha, he said he was not particular about any leader. He descended on Obasanjo and dismissed him as a hypocrite of the highest order. Obviously referring to National Co-alition Movement which Obasanjo is spearheading, the Noble Laureate argued that the former president should be the last person

to lead such movement. Contending that it was time old breeds left the political scene, he declared that “old corrupt and old geriatrics should leave the stage now.”

The former president and Soyinka have always been at each other’s throat. The former wrote in his book: “For Wole, no one can be good, nor can anything be spot-on politically except that which emanates from him or is ordained by him. His friends and loved ones will always be right and correct, no matter what they do or fail to do. He is surely a better wine connoisseur and a more successful aparo (guinea fowl) hunter than a political critic.”

1 Comment

  2. Jerome Olowoyeye 2nd July 2018 at 10:12 am
    Reply

    Prof Soyinka, stop being a pest. You are equally guilty of megalomania and egoism just like Obasanjo. There is no wondering on this because you are of the same clan. Furthermore, this is the wrong time to divert the attention of Nigerians from the evil bloodletting that is going on in Nigeria. All hands are supposed to be on deck to check the current mindless bloodletting and its accompanying land-grabbing. Nigerians already know Obasanjo more than you can show him to us. Whatever you wish to publish on him are all probably true and we know him too well, but this is the wrong time to use that as a DIVERSIONARY TACTICS on the Nigerians. Prof, are you okay?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

