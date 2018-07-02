Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow

Barring any late change, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will tomorrow shake the nation’s socio-political landscape as he presents a documented atrocities allegedly perpetrated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against Nigerians and Nigeria. The presentation, which is scheduled to hold at Freedom Park, Lagos, will be attended by some eminent Nigerians, especially from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Soyinka, who announced the planned presentation on June 22, at a dinner and award ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI), in Abuja, said he resolved to document “Obasanjo’s evils” to put the record straight about the former president.

He claimed that Obasanjo is the worst hypocrite Nigeria has ever produced and implored Nigerians to wait and see the documents which articulated the ex-presidents misdeeds. He said: “Obasanjo is the most hypocritical leader this nation has ever produced. He has crossed the red line… I will launch a publication to expose him at Freedom Park in Lagos, on July 3.” The former president is yet to formally respond to Soyinka’s description of him as a hypocrite and the planned launch of a publication on his ‘misdeeds’.

Soyinka, a veteran playwright, was responding to a question on why he always criticises late military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, and does not pay attention to the evils committed by other leaders, most of them still living. After explaining why he would not stop criticising Abacha, he said he was not particular about any leader. He descended on Obasanjo and dismissed him as a hypocrite of the highest order. Obviously referring to National Co-alition Movement which Obasanjo is spearheading, the Noble Laureate argued that the former president should be the last person