SOYINKA

Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019

— 26th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka on Thursday declared that the old politicians need to voted out in the next General Elections.

Soyinka advised Nigerians youths to take up the challenge of leadership by showing interest in elective positions with a view to serving the people better than the old politicians, who he described as “monumental failures.”

Delivering the convocation lecture of the Elizade University, Ilaramokin, Ondo State Thursday evening, Soyinka stressed the need for the youths to ensure that they have representatives in government.

He said the old politicians currently ruling have failed the country as they could not proffer solutions to the challenges confronting it.

Describing Leah Sharibu, one of the female secondary school students kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State, as a heroine, Soyinka said the girl was able to maintain her firmness like Nelson and Winnie Mandela who chose to remain in prison despite the offer by the government of apartheid South Africa to free them.

“All I can just tell you is this, don’t make the mistake of following those who failed you before; those who are pretending that they have nothing to do with the disaster that has overtaken Nigeria. They are very quick to smell failure, they are very quick to shout it; but they exculpate themselves, whereas they are the founding malfeasance of the Nigerian condition.

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th April 2018 at 8:20 pm
    Prof. Soyinka do not know the fact that there’s no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Your voters card and vote now is the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 26th April 2018 at 9:02 pm
    You must have Democratic Capacity to compete in democratic society. No native tribe in this natives territory has Democratic Capacity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only fulani has Democratic Capacity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Sokoto controls Abuja via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Can Soyinka tell who will vote out the criminal touts parading themselves as sultan, emirs under the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates? Can Soyinka tell who approved the existence of the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory? Can Soyinka tell the name of the political system in which fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates sits in Sokoto and controls Abuja under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria? Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened, and established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which fulanis subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for fulani Political Control over this natives territory- a daylight fraud which has come to an end in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

