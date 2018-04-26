Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka on Thursday declared that the old politicians need to voted out in the next General Elections.

Soyinka advised Nigerians youths to take up the challenge of leadership by showing interest in elective positions with a view to serving the people better than the old politicians, who he described as “monumental failures.”

Delivering the convocation lecture of the Elizade University, Ilaramokin, Ondo State Thursday evening, Soyinka stressed the need for the youths to ensure that they have representatives in government.

He said the old politicians currently ruling have failed the country as they could not proffer solutions to the challenges confronting it.

Describing Leah Sharibu, one of the female secondary school students kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State, as a heroine, Soyinka said the girl was able to maintain her firmness like Nelson and Winnie Mandela who chose to remain in prison despite the offer by the government of apartheid South Africa to free them.

“All I can just tell you is this, don’t make the mistake of following those who failed you before; those who are pretending that they have nothing to do with the disaster that has overtaken Nigeria. They are very quick to smell failure, they are very quick to shout it; but they exculpate themselves, whereas they are the founding malfeasance of the Nigerian condition.