Soyinka hits Obasanjo: You’re opportunist— 3rd August 2018
Soyinka agreed that Obasanjo’s letter rubbishing President Buhari wasn’t in bad taste. He however said what he didn’t like was Obasanjo being an opportunist
Olamide Babatunde
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as an opportunist.
He made the remark yesterday, when he unveiled the 8th book in his intervention series titled Quis custodiet Ipsos custodies: Gani’s unfinished business at Freedom Park, Lagos.
READ ALSO: Soyinka set to unveil Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?
Soyinka alleged that he had been at the receiving end of allegations and noted there was no better time to check some of the issues raised in Olusegun Obasanjo’s The Watchman.
The latest addition, which contains a slew of Obasanjo’s misdeeds, comes off as an effort on the part of the veteran playwright to clear his conscience and set the records straight.
He said: “Obasanjo loaded Watchman with lies, and attempting to respond to all the lies will occupy the rest of your life, but a little slim volume of interventions is fair,” he said.
Soyinka decried how former justice minister, Bola Ige, was “made a joke” when Obasanjo said he (Ige) didn’t know his left and right during his tenure as Minister for Power.
“Obasanjo needs to apologise to Bola Ige for sabotaging his effort in the power sector, because Bola Ige asked him to remove one Suleiman Bello who was heading an agency in the ministry, whom he was using to sabotage his effort, but he didn’t,” he alleged. Soyinka also claimed that Obasanjo asked him to beg ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, when he learnt that Atiku was sabotaging his second term ambition. He said amid laughter, “Obasanjo looked for me everywhere and asked my relatives to find me. Of course, I didn’t beg Atiku. When I met Atiku, I told him that Obasanjo knelt for him, and he (Atiku) will pay for it.”
READ ALSO: Soyinka unveils Obasanjo’s ‘misdeeds’ tomorrow
Soyinka agreed that Obasanjo’s letter rubbishing President Mohammadu Buhari wasn’t in bad taste, for most of the facts he raised in the letter were genuine, things that Nigerians knew, and said there was need to reform the country. He however said what he didn’t like was Obasanjo being an opportunist. The one that is unacceptable is when somebody with a sordid past presents himself as a saviour. That’s supposed to be a letter bomb, but, it is a suicide bomb.”
Soyinka described Obasanjo as cunning, rather than clever ‘as he thinks’. He said the former president had formed the habit of reading the mood of the country and aligning himself with the yearnings of the masses, in keeping with his messianic fixation. He said he was incensed by the attempt by Obasanjo to hijack the struggle to reform Nigeria, which, according to him, the ex-president did in 2015 as well.
Femi Falana, one of the panelists was, however, cautious in embracing Obasanjo. “I think we do not celebrate opportunism; reading the mood of the nation and trying to hijack the movement,” Falana said. For Sam Omatseye, Obasanjo is a “charmed brute.” Commenting on the state of the nation, Soyinka was miffed that things are not going right at the moment in Nigeria, saying, “what with stupid acts by the Buhari regime, bloodshed, degrees of intolerance, failure to exert authority when due, which had led to escalation of violence in parts of the country; lack of value for human life, on a level that hadn’t been witnessed in Nigeria before, among others.”
The shortcoming, he said, would pave the way for the young generation of rulers to right the wrongs. However, he said, “Between now and 2019, an opportunity remains to reform the nation.”
READ ALSO: Lagos honours Gani Fawehinmi, unveils 44-feet statue in Ojota
The publication is a compilation of the lecture dedicated to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and serve as a reminder for concerned and patriotic Nigerians.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
The Nigeria Air3rd August 2018
-
2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity2nd August 2018
-
Saraki’s defection and change of order2nd August 2018
Latest
Soyinka hits Obasanjo: You’re opportunist— 3rd August 2018
Soyinka agreed that Obasanjo’s letter rubbishing President Buhari wasn’t in bad taste. He however said what he didn’t like was Obasanjo being an opportunist Olamide Babatunde Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as an opportunist. He made the remark yesterday, when he unveiled the 8th book in his intervention series…
-
Obasanjo warns ADC against internal supremacy battle— 3rd August 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned members of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State against internal supremacy battle that could spell doom for the party. He gave the warning after separate meetings he held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, with some power brokers in Oyo State. Obasanjo gave the caution…
-
Apapa gridlock: FG begins Lagos-Ibadan rail project next week— 3rd August 2018
Amaechi, who addressed journalists, disclosed that contractors would move to site to continue the Lagos-Ibadan rail project from Apapa. Moshood Adebayo A reprieve to the lingering traffic congestion in Apapa area of Lagos State may be over soon as the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, said the Lagos-Ibadan rail project would take off…
-
Impeachment: My life in danger – Madumere— 3rd August 2018
• Alleges withdrawal of security detail, sealing of home Chukwudi Nweje Embattled Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday raised the alarm that his life is in danger. He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Dasuki Galandanchi, has withdrawn his security detail, thereby, making him susceptible to attacks. READ ALSO: Imo deputy gov, Madumere,…
-
Attacks on IDPs, gov: Plateau residents unite against hoodlums— 3rd August 2018
The hoodlums lay ambush on the highway and attacked the governor’s convoy, damaging vehicles belonging to the Press Corps, security and NEMA. Gyang Bere, Jos IT was another sad moment for traumatised and agonised women, children and old people at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Anguldi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, when…
-
Entertainment
Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page— 1st August 2018
Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K. Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.” The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Attacks on IDPs, gov: Plateau residents unite against hoodlums— 3rd August 2018
The hoodlums lay ambush on the highway and attacked the governor’s convoy, damaging vehicles belonging to the Press Corps, security and NEMA. Gyang Bere, Jos IT was another sad moment for traumatised and agonised women, children and old people at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Anguldi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, when…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode— 2nd August 2018
“This issue has become perennial and in the last six years it has always been there. It comes and goes, but the challenge is to be able to find a permanent solution.” • FG must revamp moribund ports, halt creation of tank farms in Lagos Kenechukwu Madukaife In the past few months, roads in Apapa…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Prioritising the quest for productivity— 3rd August 2018
The first and most important reason why you should take the issue of productivity seriously is because your time is limited and you ought to make it count for something worthwhile. Akintola Benson-Oke It is not happenstance that many of the trainings organised and delivered under the auspices of the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training…
Columnists
-
APC stung by bees that swarm around PDP— 3rd August 2018
With what is happening in the APC at present, it is obvious that the same bees that swarm around the PDP and stung it in 2015 have bitten APC today. Onuoha Ukeh On June 12, 2015, I published an article with the above headline, wherein I talked about the controversy that engulfed the nation over…
-
How sciatica pains disappeared— 2nd August 2018
Dr Bibbi Oluranti Dear Dr., I want to thank you and tell the whole world how you helped me get rid of my excruciating pains in the waist and lower back that tormented for 15 years. This pain was coming down to the muscles of the laps more often at two points of the buttocks…
-
Weather and back pain— 2nd August 2018
While cold weather doesn’t cause arthritis or most other conditions that get worse when temperatures drop, it can cause problems for people who have them. Charles Ehirim We are really in the months of rainy season now. In the past week, it has rained cat and dog almost in every part of the country. For many…
-
Another look at the Customs— 2nd August 2018
The Customs Service is a unique organisation that can be likened to the golden hen that over the years has continued to lay such improved golden eggs Ben Okezie An adage says, “Judging the cover of a book, has no relevance without opening and reading the content.” lt’s like what the advertiser’s say about an…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)— 2nd August 2018
When we hear patriotism, we think about laying down our lives for the country. I would describe it as intense loyalty to one’s nation and its interests. Newton Jibunoh Love for one’s country is a primordial affection that does not hinge basically on anything substantial, simply an intangible essence with no physical substance, yet vicariously…
-
Between physics of power and chemistry of politics— 2nd August 2018
In the power game, winning is less and less of the chemistry of the men at work and more and more of the physics of the forces at play. Jimanze Ego-Alowes What is presently happening with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, specifically, and the National Assembly, generally, is a mystery. But it is a…
-
Futile witch-hunt— 2nd August 2018
At this point, it became obvious to the watching world that the trial of Bafarawa was political. It was a deliberate witch-hunt. Amanze Obi For some 10 years now, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State, has been in the eye of the storm. He has faced a serial and ceaseless witch-hunt in the…
-
Nigeria: The need for Diaspora voting rights— 2nd August 2018
Diaspora Voting Rights are rights long past… Nigerians in the Diaspora would want to be allowed to register and vote in elections in Nigeria Acho Orabuchi As the 2019 approaches, the issue of Diaspora voting rights becomes heavier on people’s mind, especially when Nigerian-Americans residing in Nigeria participated in voting in the recently concluded American…
-
From defection to impeachment— 2nd August 2018
The move has turned from gale of defections to that of impeachment. As I write the axe of impeachment dangles dangerously on the neck of Samuel Ortom Alvan Ewuzie The political arena has, expectedly, been upbeat as the next elections draw closer and politicians jostle for vantage positions to remain relevant in the scheme of…
-
10 odd years on…— 2nd August 2018
I did not even know that 10 miserable years had rolled by until the morning of Monday, July 30, 2018. I suddenly remembered it was on that dark July 29, 2008, that I had a date with fate. Femi Adeoti I cannot stop talking about it. Not even the ongoing madness and absurdities in this…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply