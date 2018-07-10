The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Southgate in no mood to change England’s winning formula
10th July 2018 - Sokoto to subsidise 15, 000 metric tonnes fertilizers to farmers
10th July 2018 - Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don
10th July 2018 - Trump is world’s most followed leader on Twitter – Study
10th July 2018 - Rescued Thai boys to miss World Cup final
10th July 2018 - Kaduna govt, World Bank train 900 youths on virtual economy
10th July 2018 - PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP
10th July 2018 - JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued
10th July 2018 - UK PM May holds ‘productive cabinet meeting’ following govt. reshuffle
10th July 2018 - Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Southgate in no mood to change England’s winning formula
Gareth Southgate

Southgate in no mood to change England’s winning formula

— 10th July 2018

NAN

England manager, Gareth Southgate says he is not about to change his approach for Wednesday’s semi-final against Croatia, saying he wants the “same again” from his young side.

Although Croatia are the most difficult opponent England will have faced in the tournament, Southgate’s words suggest he will continue with his attacking formation and personnel.

Asked what he would be demanding from his players, the England coach said “To be able to keep doing what we have been doing, play with real defensive discipline

“ good organisation, tactical awareness and then with the ball play with the freedom and expression that we have and the same patterns and movements that we have shown.”

While Croatia possess arguably the best central midfield pairing in the tournament in the shape of Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

Southgate’s language does not indicate he is about to bring in Eric Dier as an additional defensive midfielder alongside Jordan Henderson.

But he is certainly well aware of the threat that Croatia pose in the centre of the field.

“They have a very strong midfield, (it is about) denying them space and making sure awareness of distances and coverage of the pitch is correct and (knowing) when to press.

“ The higher the level of opponent, if you press in a disorganised fashion, then you will get picked through and we have got to be conscious of that,” he said.

The contribution of Raheem Sterling remains a polarising debate in England with the Manchester City player without a goal for his country since October, 2015

However, Southgate says the forward’s contribution in Russia has been essential.

“I think Raheem has been fundamental to the way that we have played.

“His movement, the positions he takes up, his pressing of the ball, his work rate for the team, the winning of free kicks and corners, his speed to stretch teams.

“He was a constant threat to Sweden, of course he hasn’t scored the goals he would have liked to have scored.

“ For myself and the players he has been a crucial part of the way that we have been playing,” he said.

England enjoyed a relatively stress-free 2-0 win over Sweden in the last eight, Croatia had to come through a gruelling extra time against hosts Russia and then a penalty shootout.

But Southgate thinks talk of that handing a physical advantage to England is being overplayed.

“We experienced the extra time and penalties (against Colombia) and we know the physical and emotional consequence of that,” he said.

“But any team in a World Cup semi-final is going to find the energy and going to find the motivation.

“We won’t win the game just because Croatia had half an hour more football than us three days ago, we’ve got to win because we play better.”

In keeping with his even-handed and calm style, Southgate said his team were neither complacent nor too pumped up for Wednesday’s clash, England’s first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

“None of us are satisfied and none of us are particularly hyped-up. It is a game that is very evenly matched, we know what we want to do

“We have to focus on our preparation and make sure that we control the controllable as we have attempted to do for every game,” the manager said.

“We are just going to stick with what we have been doing all the way through”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOKOTO

Sokoto to subsidise 15, 000 metric tonnes fertilizers to farmers

— 10th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto As parts of efforts to ensure food security and production in Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has launched the sales and distribution of fertilizers for this year’s rainy season. Speaking during the launching ceremony held at Tureta Local Government Area, the governor announced that the state government has subsidised the cost…

  • Religion

    Don’t use religion to criminalise others – Don

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN A university don, Dr Aliyu Umar, has advised clerics to stop using religion to criminalise Nigerians or create problems for the country. Umar, who is the Head of Department (HOD), Islamic Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, gave the adice on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna govt, World Bank train 900 youths on virtual economy

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Government in Partnership with Digital Naija on Tuesday commence a three-day training of 900 youth on the use of digital platforms to earn income. Muhammad Abdullahi, the Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, said during the opening ceremony in Kaduna that the training was supported by the World Bank. Abdullahi explained that…

  • MERGER

    PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN National Chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr. Ikenga Ugo-Chinyeri, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition, which emerged on Monday,  was not a merger but platform to re-unify Nigerians. Ugo-Chinyeri said, in Abuja, that the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) was a timely action taken by 39 political parties in the interest of…

  • CATHOLIC

    JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued

    — 10th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Catholic Reverend Father that was reportedly kidnapped recently in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has been rescued. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the priest was rescued, on Monday night, by operatives of Enugu State Police Command, although there was no information whether ransom was paid before he was…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share